Team India to face England, Netherlands in ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches; check full schedule
The Indian team will take part in two warm-up games ahead of the 2023 World Cup.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the schedule for warm-up matches ahead of the 2023 World Cup, scheduled to take place in India in October-November. The home team will play in two warm-up games against England (September 30) and Netherlands (October 3).
Here's the full list of warm-up matches scheduled ahead of the 2023 World Cup:
Friday 29 September
Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Saturday 30 September
India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Monday 2 October
England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Tuesday 3 October
Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
