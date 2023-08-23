Team India to face England, Netherlands in ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches; check full schedule

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the schedule for warm-up matches ahead of the 2023 World Cup, scheduled to take place in India in October-November. The home team will play in two warm-up games against England (September 30) and Netherlands (October 3).

Here's the full list of warm-up matches scheduled ahead of the 2023 World Cup:

Friday 29 September

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Saturday 30 September

India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Monday 2 October

England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Tuesday 3 October

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

