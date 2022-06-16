'Team management hasn’t given him confidence. He did well up front but...': Nehra picks Avesh's replacement for 4th T20I

Led by Rishabh Pant, India will be looking forward to levelling the series when they take on South Africa in another must-win Twenty20 game at Rajkot on Friday. After outplaying India in the first two games, the South Africans were at the receiving end in the third match. India rode fifties from Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Ishan Kishan (54), followed by Harshal Patel's four-fer as they outwitted the Proteas by 48 runs. (Also Read | Mumbai dressing room cheers as Yashasvi Jaiswal scores 1st run off 54th ball, UP dugout comes up with epic reaction)

Temba Bavuma's side will take chances and try to once again get back in winning form, while India will look forward to continuing their winning run against Proteas to level the series. But will Pant and head coach Rahul Dravid make any changes to playing eleven?

Meanwhile, former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra has expressed his concerns over the usage of 25-year-old fast bowler Avesh Khan so far.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Nehra expressed that Avesh was being used in situations that did not suit his skills. Avesh has been used to bowl overs in the death alongside Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Nehra argued that Arshdeep Singh might be of more value to the team, and allow captain Rishabh Pant to better use his options.

“If you feel that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is swinging the ball nicely and has picked a couple of wickets early, you won't be hesitant to give him the third if you have Harshal and Arshdeep who can bowl well at the death," he said.

“It’s difficult to say in which phase Avesh is more effective as the team management hasn’t given enough confidence. He has done well up front but he has been also used at different times in the game. So if you want to use him that way, then maybe Arshdeep Singh is a better option."

Avesh was the only bowler to go over eight runs an over in the third T20I in Visakhapatnam. However, Nehra said that Avesh had been slightly hard-done, because the results did not match his performance, as he wasn’t bowling poorly.

“He has done well up front but he has been also used at different times in the game.” Nehra expressed his concerns regarding how India’s pace-bowling combination in the first three games would lead to a strong powerplay, but perhaps leave Pant an option short at the death.

India will look to level the five-match series in the fourth T20I, but Nehra said there is no need to force unnecessary changes in the personnel, stating Umran Malik in particular could be afforded more time rather than being rushed in.

