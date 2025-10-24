Technique gaps and slowing reflex: Why Virat Kohli stands exposed in Australia

Caught on the off-side driving away from the body. Trapped leg before by the ball coming in. India's Virat Kohli bats during the ODI against Australia in Perth(AP)

That’s what Virat Kohli’s Australian ODI sojourn thus far reads: two innings, 12 deliveries, two zeroes.

When you play for as long as Kohli has done – and he has been playing at the highest level for a long, long time – it is inevitable that you will be dismissed in a similar fashion more than once. More than ten times, sometimes even more than 50 times. That’s the nature of the beast. But when identical modes of dismissal start to stack up towards the autumn of one’s celebrated career, it is inevitable that issues revolving around mindset and technique will leave themselves open to scrutiny.

Of Kohli’s 197 Test dismissals, 135 were caught (a majority behind the stumps, by the wicketkeeper and the slips), 15 bowled and 41 leg before. Including Thursday’s second ODI against Australia in Adelaide, he has been trapped leg before 21 times in the 50-over game, to go with 34 bowled and 174 caught (total outs, 247). Like every other batter, caught accounts for the highest mode percentage – 68.53% in Tests, 70.45 in ODIs. That isn’t a cause for concern on its own. But at this stage of his career when he is just a one-format international and so must endure long gaps between matches, chinks in the armour that could once be papered over will naturally become that much harder to overcome.

Let’s take Kohli’s travails outside off as a case in point. It’s not a new problem, evidenced by the 134 runs that came in ten innings in England in 2014 when James Anderson led the charge and the rest followed suit. Kohli had the tenacity, the perseverance and the opportunity to bounce back from that disappointment. But what came through bloody-mindedness and hard work at 25 might not eventuate at 36, when sustained access to high-quality bowling is limited (considering he has spent most of the last four months in England) and matches to return to run-making ways are few and far between.

In Australia last winter, all his eight dismissals in the five-Test series were catches behind the stumps. Last Sunday, he was caught behind point but the thinking and the execution that resulted in that catch wasn’t dissimilar to what happened during the Tests. The Kohli of a previous vintage was adept at problem-solving because of his agility at the crease and his hand-eye coordination. Even a slight diminishing of one or both factors today comes with disastrous consequences.

Kohli has been trapped in a quandary, some of it of his own making. Because he has been dismissed numerous times in the recent past chasing widish deliveries, he seems to have made up his mind to play straighter, towards mid-off and extra-cover, in the conviction that it won’t get him out. But logic dictates that when the ball is wide outside off, the batter is better off playing it between square cover and point or behind. In trying to play straight, one is almost closing the face of the bat, which translates to playing inside the line of the ball. As a result, the outside/leading edge comes into play reasonably frequently.

The leg before to Xavier Bartlett wasn’t a one-off either. It’s happened in the past too, most notably in Birmingham in August 2018 when a well-set Kohli was dismissed in like fashion by Ben Stokes to end India’s chances of scaling down a modest target of 194 in the first of five Tests. For most of his career, Kohli’s bat has tended to come down from third slip, if not gully, cutting an unusual arc that leaves him vulnerable to the ball slanted in. In the past, his quicksilver reflexes allowed him to compensate, but the passage of time has dulled those reflexes a little. And just a little is often the difference between success and otherwise in a game of fine margins.

Because of the angle the bat cuts through the air as it travels downwards, an additional adjustment is required to make up for the bat coming across the line of the ball. With nature taking its course and challenging what was once effortless coordination between the various parts of the body, this form of dismissal, leg before or bowled by the ball coming in, isn’t unusual anymore. That happened towards the end of his playing career with Rahul Dravid too.

No one knows Kohli’s game better than the maestro himself, and therefore no one knows better than him what is needed to overcome his problems. Unfortunately, time is no longer his greatest ally, and it doesn’t help that he can’t play as often as he must to retain the competitive edge and the raging internal fire that he has channelled brilliantly all these years. Not even Kohli is accustomed to a challenge of this nature. It will be interesting to see how responds this time, mentally and technically.