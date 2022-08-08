'Tell me who among Kohli, Suryakumar, Hooda, Hardik can't do that job?': Ex-India pacer questions Karthik's role

Ever since his return to the Indian T20I side with the home series against South Africa earlier this year, Dinesh Karthik has played three real impact innings - two against South Africa, one against West Indies - in 13 attempts. He has come into bat before the 15th over only twice and on both occasions India had lost half their side for not many, meaning he wouldn't have walked out early had there been an option. Just for proof, Axar Patel has batted ahead of him thrice. The plan is crystal clear - Dinesh Karthik is there to provide the finishing touches. But the question is, is it the right approach? For a man of Karthik's experience, isn't it a bit strange to think that he won't be able to kick on if he comes in around the 11th or 12th over? Does it also not put too much pressure on him to deliver those 10-ball 25-run cameos every time? Considering he is definitely not the first-choice keeper and does not contribute with the ball, are those sporadic cameos enough to block a spot in the Indian XI, for which there is competition for every position like never before?

Touching on those pointers. former India cricketer Vivek Razdan was the latest to express doubts about India's plan regarding Karthik after former chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth had done the same. Razdan said 'blocking' a spot for Karthik 'doesn't seem right'. The former India pacer said it's not as if the same job can't be done by a Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya or Deepak Hooda.

"Picking Dines Karthik only as a finisher doesn't seem quite right to me. You are blocking a spot for Dinesh Karthik. You tell me who among Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya can't do that job of a finisher?," said Vivek Razdan on Fan Code.

Karthik, on the other hand, has been more confident than ever. He knows he has the backing of captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid to do what he has been doing.

"As a sportsperson, it is a given, when you are playing at the higher level and when people expect certain things out of you. What is important is making sure that on a given day, what the match situation is, reading the match situation and trying to give your best on that given day.

"Finisher's role is one such that it is hard to be consistent. Every time you get in, you should be able to make an impact that will help the team. It works both ways, the bowlers are clever and they try to force you to hit into the wind as much as possible. That makes it all the more tougher," he had said.

