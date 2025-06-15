Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Temba Bavuma calls out Australia’s distasteful sledging after WTC win: ‘When we were batting, we could hear…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 15, 2025 06:24 AM IST

Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram spoke about how they were targeted with ‘chokers’ sledges by the Australians, and how much it means to lose that baggage.

After years of falling short at or right before the final hurdle, South Africa finally made that final step that leads to silverware. It has been an albatross hanging around the South African team's neck, with an inability to convert deep tournament runs into championship titles. Things changed as Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma guided a 282-run chase at Lord's, to establish themselves as national heroes in their homeland. 

Temba Bavuma celebrates on the famous Lord's balcony after South Africa clinch the win over Australia.(AFP)
Temba Bavuma celebrates on the famous Lord's balcony after South Africa clinch the win over Australia.(AFP)

Beyond battling against Australia's strong team and winning mentality to achieve the victory, South Africa had to overcome this mental burden of their own — and one which the Aussies made a point of pressuring on the pitch in their interactions with the Proteas. Bavuma confirmed as much in his post-match quotes. 

“While we were batting we could hear the Aussies using that dreaded word: choke,” said Bavuma. “We came in with a lot of belief and a lot of doubters. We got ourselves into the final, there were doubters as to the route we took. This win squashes that. Here’s an opportunity for us as a nation, divided as we are, to unite.”

‘Wiped out all the doubters…’

South Africa’s latest heartbreak was the 2024 T20 World Cup final, where they lost the match against India from a winning position. This match, however, was sweet revenge for their painful 1999 World Cup semifinal loss to Australia, also on English turf. 

“As a country, it’s a chance for us to rejoice in something, to forget about our issues and really come together. I hope it inspires and continues to inspire our country. For this group of players, there were a lot of doubters but the way we played would have wiped all of that out,” continued the Protean skipper, emphasising that the team’s collective strength was a big reason for their success. 

His reliable deputy and man-of-the-match Markram echoed these thoughts, speaking about how shedding that tag would be a boost for this team heading into the future. 

“It’ll be great to not have to hear that again. To have got the job done and to get rid of that is quite a big thing for this team. All the questions that have been asked in the past have now been answered,” concluded the sole centurion of the match. 

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including SA vs AUS Live News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including SA vs AUS Live News.
News / Cricket News / Temba Bavuma calls out Australia’s distasteful sledging after WTC win: ‘When we were batting, we could hear…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On