'Tendulkar's record is very achievable': Former Australia captain believes Joe Root can break Sachin's Test feat

Tendulkar, the most prolific international run scorer in cricket history, holds the record for the most runs in the game's longest format with a tally of 15,921.
Joe Root and Sachin Tendulkar
Published on Jun 06, 2022 08:37 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Joe Root, who was playing his first Test after stepping down from captaincy, scored a match-winning ton as England defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the series opener at Lord's. Root scored an unbeaten 115 off 170 deliveries as England chased down a challenging 277-run target in the first session of Day 4. With this win, the hosts have taken a 1-0 advantage in the three-match series. 

Root arrived in the middle when England were two down with just 32 on the board. However, a 90-run stand between Root and new skipper Ben Stokes helped England get their house back in order. Stokes completed his half-century before getting caught-behind against Kyle Jamieson on 54(110). 

Root then added another 120-run stand with wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes, with the latter chipping with 32 runs.

Impressed with Root's imperious display, former Australia captain Mark Taylor backed the batter to surpass Sachin Tendulkar as Test cricket's leading run scorer even though the England batter is still nearly 6,000 short of the Indian great's haul.

Root, 31, became the 14th batsman to make 10,000 Test runs.

Tendulkar, the most prolific international run scorer in cricket history, holds the record for the most runs in the game's longest format with a tally of 15,921.

"Root has minimum five years left in him, so I think Tendulkar's record is very achievable," Taylor told Sky Sports.

"Root is batting as well as I have ever seen him bat over the last 18 months to two years.

"He is in the prime of his career, so there is 15,000 runs-plus for him if he stays healthy."

Root, who stepped down as England captain this year, became the second England player after his former team mate Alastair Cook to reach the milestone of 10,000 Test runs. 

-with Reuters inputs

