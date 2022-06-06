'Would've been fine if Ashwin was batting with tailender...': Riyan opens up on 'death stare' at RR teammate in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals youngster Riyan Parag has opened up about his run-out episode with teammate Ravichandran Ashwin that drew public ire during the just-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). During the Qualifier-1 of the 10-team competition at Eden Gardens, Rajasthan saw two run-out dismissals against Gujarat Titans including a bizarre one in the last over of the innings. With last ball yet to be delivered, Parag walked in next as Ashwin took strike. But bowler Yash Dayal bowled a wide delivery, which resulted in Parag hurrying to the other end.

Titans stumper Wriddhiman Saha collected the ball, and lobbed it back to the bowler who inflicted the run-out. The dismissal left Parag frustrated as he walked off in anger. Ashwin eventually managed two runs off the last ball as Rajasthan finished with 188 for six. The video of the incident went viral in no time on social media and Parag was pummelled for his stare at his batting partner.

Parag, who doesn't shy away from showing his emotion on the field, has opened up about the incident, saying Ashwin should have gone for the single as he didn't have a tailender at the non-striker's end. He also said the senior tweaker even apologised later.

“'It would've been fine if Ashwin was batting with tailender. He should run when I'm batting. I was shocked. I just stared at him once and walked back. Later, Ashwin came to me and said sorry because he was thinking something at that time and didn’t run. But you all will just create anything like Riyan Parag gives 'death stare' to Ravichandran Ashwin," he said during a gaming stream on Rooter.

Parag also spoke about his much-debated fight with Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel. The 20-year-old from Assam hit the bowler for 18 runs in the final over, which eventually led to a verbal spat at the end of the innings. Parag revealed he was asked to behave like a kid by pacer Mohammed Siraj.

“Last year, Harshal Patel had dismissed me when we were playing against RCB. I was walking back. Then, he made a hand gesture telling me to go away. I didn't see that on the spot. I saw that when I went back to the hotel and saw the replay. It stuck in my mind since,” Parag recalled.

"Now, when I hit him (Harshal) in the last over, I did the same gesture. I didn't say anything, I didn't abuse. But then, Siraj called me. Harshal didn't say anything.

"When the innings ended, Siraj called and said, ‘Hey, come here, come here'. He said, 'you're a kid, behave like a kid'. I told him, 'bhaiya, I'm not saying anything to you'. By then, players from both the teams came and it ended there. Later, Harshal didn't shake my hand. which I thought was a little immature,” Parag further said.

Rajasthan ended up as runners-up of the competition after losing to IPL newbies Gujarat in the final at Ahmedabad. Jos Buttler, who equalled Virat Kohli's record of four centuries in one IPL season, was named player of the tournament, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed the Purple Cap.

