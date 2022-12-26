Home / Cricket / ‘Tension must have been unbelievable but…’: Sunil Gavaskar makes massive remark on R Ashwin's match-winning knock

‘Tension must have been unbelievable but…’: Sunil Gavaskar makes massive remark on R Ashwin's match-winning knock

cricket
Published on Dec 26, 2022 12:00 PM IST

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was all praise for Ashwin and Iyer for holding their nerves under immense pressure and helping India to a memorable win.

Sunil Gavaskar: Ravichandran Ashwin(right) (file photo)
Sunil Gavaskar: Ravichandran Ashwin(right) (file photo)
ByHT Sports Desk

Player of the Match Ravichandran Ashwin led India to victory by three wickets in a thrilling encounter against Bangladesh in the second Test match on Sunday. Ashwin delivered an all-round performance as the visitors clinched the series 2-0. He scalped six wickets and also scored a crucial 54 runs in the match. In the fourth innings of the match, he was the highest run-getter for Team India as he hit 42 off 62 balls and stitched a match-winning 71 runs partnership with Shreyas Iyer for the eighth wicket to help India win the Test match.

India were reeling under pressure at 74/7 with all-rounder Axar Patel dismissed after scoring a gritty 34 off 69 balls, the highest till that stage for the visitors while chasing a small target of 145 runs. It was then that Ashwin walked in to bat and grabbed victory from the jaws of an impending defeat.

ALSO READ: 'Who will bat at No. 7?': Irfan Pathan questions Mumbai Indian's team selection in IPL auction

Ashwin who has five hundreds to his name in Test cricket, received rich accolades from various quarters for his incredible all-round performance and his partnership with the bat alongside Iyer. In an interaction with Sony Sports, Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was all praise for Ashwin and Iyer for holding their nerves under immense pressure and helping India to a memorable win.

“They both look utterly calm there. The tension must have been unbelievable out there. But somebody like Ashwin; he has been a fantastic cricketer. People only talk about his bowling but he has got five hundreds and he showed how he got those. Terrific innings from him and a great partnership with Shreyas Iyer,” said Gavaskar.

“They took their scoring opportunities. They were not afraid of playing their shots, with Iyer in particular. That lofted shot over extra cover was brilliantly executed, forcing the bowler to bowl a little bit short,” he added.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara was awarded the Player of the Series for being the highest run-getter with 222 runs in two matches at an average of 74.00.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
india vs bangladesh sunil gavaskar ravichandran ashwin india cricket team + 2 more
india vs bangladesh sunil gavaskar ravichandran ashwin india cricket team + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out