Test skipper Ben Stokes banks on pace as "massive weapon" for England after Anderson, Broad era

Nottingham [UK], : England Test captain Ben Stokes is banking on pace as a "massive weapon" for them in the post-James Anderson and Stuart Broad era.

Anderson will be present on the balcony in the Trent Bridge pavilion, while Broad will be on the other side of the ground, part of the commentary panel for Sky Sports.

In the presence of 355 caps and 1,308 Test wickets, England will face the West Indies in the second Test of the series.

Despite Anderson and Broad not featuring in England's playing XI anymore, a sense of familiarity still lingers in their bowling line-up.

Chris Woakes will earn his 50th Test cap, speed sensation Mark Wood has returned to the set-up, and Gus Atkinson announced himself to the world after his memorable debut game for the Three Lions.

In his debut Test appearance, he claimed a seven-wicket haul in the first innings during the first Test against the West Indies. England's pace set-up will also enjoy the presence of Stokes after he bowled 18 overs across both innings in the series opener.

"You ask any batter in the world, whether it be Joe Root, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, the pace is a massive weapon that makes you do different things. It makes you think differently. But also there has got to be skill attached to your pace," Stokes said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Gus showed that last week, that he's more than just an out-and-out quick bowler, he's incredibly skilful. As is Mark Wood. The ability for him to be able to bowl as quickly as he does but have control and swing as well is something that's very rare in someone who bowls that fast. It's an added bonus having people who you can select who can bowl at 90 mph and above, but you still have to be very skilful with what you've got," he added.

One of the biggest assets for England is the return of Jofra Archer. The 29-year-old's career until now has been plagued by injuries; he made his return to the T20 World Cup after overcoming an elbow injury that kept him out for almost a year.

In his return for the Three Lions, Archer took ten scalps across eight matches. However, despite his return, he is missing out on the series as England management has decided to stick with their cautious and steady approach to introducing him back into the red-ball set-up.

"For us, it's about not getting too giddy with it. If we don't see him until next summer, for example, because we're just making sure... if we don't have him for a year, let's say, but it prolongs his career for another two, three years, that's what we are looking at trying to do," Stokes said.

"We're not looking to rush Jof back. For me, as a huge Jofra Archer fan, it's just great seeing him back in an England shirt," he added.

England are currently 1-0 up in the series and will look to seal it in their next meeting. The second Test of the series will begin on Thursday at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Both teams have announced the playing XI for the clash.

England : Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes , Jamie Smith , Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir

West Indies : Kraigg Brathwaite , Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva , Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Kirk Mckenzie, Gudakesh Motie, and Jayden Seales.

