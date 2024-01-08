Tests need more quality than context, random points

On a sticky wicket for some time, Test cricket recently gifted more ammunition to its critics by shooting itself in the foot. The India-South Africa Cape Town game, with a scheduled run time of 450 overs, ended in 107 while Australia were barely challenged by a weak Pakistan.

If this wasn’t bad enough, SA launched a surgical strike by selecting its A side to play Tests in New Zealand. That the squad is led by someone yet to make his debut sums up the grim reality. For Tests, the optics of this bizarre selection couldn’t be worse.

Tests have been on the back foot for a while, fighting a losing battle. Like everything else, it is popular opinion, the preference of fans and the market that decides what stays and what falls behind. About Tests, the people’s verdict is clear -- it is a landslide pro T20 vote.

Which is understandable because the shortest format is aligned to today’s lifestyle where time is scarce. In a world of instant updates, Whatsapp messages and shrinking attention span, a sporting event spread over five days is doomed.

T20 is an exciting option as it guarantees value for money for fans and loads of money for other stakeholders. IPL, for instance, is win-win for cricket boards, broadcasters, sponsors and team owners.

Not to forget the key guys -- the players. Ask Jharkhand 'keeper Kumar Kushagra ( ₹7.2 crore IPL contract) about his preference, check with Sameer Rizvi ( ₹8.4 crore IPL contract) what excites him, find out from Warner or Khawaja where they stand on the Tests versus T20 debate. Actually, there is no need to ask; we know the answer. As Don Corleone said in The Godfather, T20 cricket is an offer impossible to refuse.

Of course, some dislike the money switch hit in favour of T20. Steve Waugh slammed cricket nations for not supporting Tests. Wasim Akram, while criticising players for choosing T20 leagues, appealed to them to make a choice (‘you want to become a millionaire or be remembered’) knowing there is no choice, it will be money any time. In golf, when LIV disrupted the structure, some like Rory Mcilroy held out, but in cricket it is a walkover. Tests don’t stand a chance.

Still, Akram was right that people remember Test players and their performances whereas the previous day's T20 game is immediately forgotten. T20 is fun but the entertainment is fleeting. The counter argument to Akram is: being remembered is great but cash in hand is financial security. Money in the bank today is real value whereas respect in the future is of notional value.

Yet, there are compelling reasons to remove Tests from the ventilator. One: it is the ‘pinnacle’ for Virat and others, the same way Wimbledon or the slams are for Djokovic and the Masters is for top golfers. Two: Tests are part of cricket tradition, culture and history. They should be protected and nurtured, not abandoned.

Till now little has been done to keep Tests alive though the WTC was created to give context to matches and overcome the problem of meaningless matches. But this so called solution has now become a problem. SA effectively sabotaged Tests by picking a second string team. Pakistan did something similar by resting Shaheen Afridi from a Test, to keep him fresh for the T20s.

Essentially, Tests need quality more than context and some random points. The Ashes, India vs England/Australia/SA Tests are riveting contests because top players match their skills in challenging conditions. Fans want to watch these games and cricket’s ecosystem (media, TV, sponsors) would happily come on board to stage these fixtures.

There must also be serious discussion about keeping Tests as an elite event of six top teams and creating a lower pool of countries not good enough to compete at that level.

It is fine to have a 20-team T20 World Cup, but instead of granting Test status to new teams it would be better if that privilege is withdrawn from non-performing teams such as West Indies, Zimbabwe and some others. A system of promotion-relegation from two pools deserves a trial.

The time has also come for separate, and better, contracts for Test specialists so that they are incentivised to focus on the longer format. Just as youngsters are drawn to T20 cricket because of large pay checks, similar inducements should be presented to kids wanting to go through the grind of five-day red-ball cricket. Surely, we don’t want to lose talent and don’t want a repeat of Karun Nair’s depressing case. He scored a Test triple hundred but went unsold in IPL and also lost his place in the Karnataka Ranji team.

Lastly, maybe ICC should have a say in Test match pitches. Cape Town was bad because it reduced cricket to a lottery. Likewise, matches in India ending in two days are bad because luck becomes more important than skill. Test cricket will survive and prosper only if the cricket is good.