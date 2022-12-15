'Thank God Jimmy Anderson is not from Pakistan': Ex-PAK star takes epic dig at PCB amid England Test series

England's greatest speed merchant James Anderson put on a show for the visitors in the recently concluded 2nd Test match against hosts Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium. One of the finest bowlers in the history of Test cricket, Anderson bowled an absolute jaffa to get the better of Pakistan superstar Mohammad Rizwan in the 2nd innings of the Multan Test.

While speedster Mark Wood ran riot and bagged four wickets in the 2nd innings, veteran pacer Anderson shared four scalps with speed merchant Ollie Robinson as England registered a historic win over Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the 2nd Test at Multan. Anderson-starrer England outclassed Pakistan by 26 runs in the 2nd Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Monday.

Talking about Pakistan's demoralising defeat in the ongoing Test series, Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal showered praise on veteran pacer Anderson for his bowling heroics. Giving senior fast bowler Anderson a special mention in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Akmal also took a sly dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"Thank God Jimmy Anderson is not from Pakistan. He would have been thrown out of the team long ago, citing his age as the reason. The other teams think about their country. However, we do not have such a system. We don't think about the country but about individuals. Once a player gets old, we think of ways to remove him from the team," Akmal said.

Anderson, who completed 20 years in international cricket on Thursday, has played 177 Test matches for the Three Lions. The 40-year-old made his Test debut against Zimbabwe at Lord's in 2003. Anderson has bagged 675 wickets for England in the longest and oldest format of the game. "Everyone is going to talk about Saud Shakeel's controversial dismissal, but nobody will talk about the performances. Nobody is going to talk about national selectors or the state of Pakistan's domestic cricket," Akmal added.

