Home / Cricket / ‘That contribution was missing’: Sehwag slams Punjab Kings for failing to ‘sort out’ their batting resources
cricket

‘That contribution was missing’: Sehwag slams Punjab Kings for failing to ‘sort out’ their batting resources

Virender Sehwag says that Punjab Kings were outstanding with the ball but they need to work out on their batting structure.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 28, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Punjab Kings' batting has let them down this season. (Punjab Kings official website)

Punjab Kings on Monday went through a horrendous batting collapse against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2021 Match 21 in Ahmedabad. Put to bat first, KL Rahul & Co were restricted to 124 for 9 as none of the batters could score more than 31 runs. In reply, Eoin Morgan fired an unbeaten 47 and stitched a 66-run fourth-wicket stand with Rahul Tripathi (41) to help KKR win the game by 5 wickets.

Also Read | 'He makes your jaw drop, why don't you send him to open?: Gavaskar on RCB star

Despite having some big guns of the game, PBKS failed to post a challenging score against the Knight Riders. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag opined that the KL Rahul-led side was outstanding with the ball but they need to work out on their batting structure.

Also Read | IPL 2021, Live CSK vs SRH Score and Updates

“Punjab need to sort out their resources, especially when they are batting first. No doubt Punjab bowled very well. They also produced a brilliant performance with the ball against Mumbai Indians in their last game. But the most important factor for them is their batting,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Sehwag further pointed out that PBKS batsmen failed to contribute which restricted them from posting a big total in the game against KKR.

Also Read | ABD: The force behind RCB's great early run

“They need to make sure that their hard-hitters need to play well which will eventually make them consistent in winning games. They have the firepower to score 200-plus runs. Even if two out of their four batsmen click at right time, they can change completely change the game,” he said.

“We call CSK as one of the best teams because once their batters gain form, all of them can be seen contributing. That contribution of 20-30 runs from each batter was missing in the case of Punjab Kings. None of them contributed,” Sehwag added.

Punjab Kings on Monday went through a horrendous batting collapse against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2021 Match 21 in Ahmedabad. Put to bat first, KL Rahul & Co were restricted to 124 for 9 as none of the batters could score more than 31 runs. In reply, Eoin Morgan fired an unbeaten 47 and stitched a 66-run fourth-wicket stand with Rahul Tripathi (41) to help KKR win the game by 5 wickets.

Also Read | 'He makes your jaw drop, why don't you send him to open?: Gavaskar on RCB star

Despite having some big guns of the game, PBKS failed to post a challenging score against the Knight Riders. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag opined that the KL Rahul-led side was outstanding with the ball but they need to work out on their batting structure.

Also Read | IPL 2021, Live CSK vs SRH Score and Updates

“Punjab need to sort out their resources, especially when they are batting first. No doubt Punjab bowled very well. They also produced a brilliant performance with the ball against Mumbai Indians in their last game. But the most important factor for them is their batting,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Sehwag further pointed out that PBKS batsmen failed to contribute which restricted them from posting a big total in the game against KKR.

Also Read | ABD: The force behind RCB's great early run

“They need to make sure that their hard-hitters need to play well which will eventually make them consistent in winning games. They have the firepower to score 200-plus runs. Even if two out of their four batsmen click at right time, they can change completely change the game,” he said.

“We call CSK as one of the best teams because once their batters gain form, all of them can be seen contributing. That contribution of 20-30 runs from each batter was missing in the case of Punjab Kings. None of them contributed,” Sehwag added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 ipl punjab kings virender sehwag
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP