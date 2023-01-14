'That was my Mt Everest tour': Australia legend recalls 2004 Test series win in India, hoping to see a repeat

Australia's tour of India begins on February 9 with a much anticipated four-match Test series. It is Australia's first Test series in India since 2017. Beating India in India has been a rare achievement for the Australians and they last managed to do that back in 2004 when Ricky Ponting's all-conquering side won the four-match series 2-1.

Moreover, Australia have not been able to beat India in a Test series home or away since 2015. While they lost their last series in India 2-1, they then went on to lose two back to back series at home. While the first of those in 2018/19 marked the first time any Asian side beat Australia at their home, the second was an even more extraordinary as it was against an Australian side that had the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner. India also lost most of their first team regulars towards the last Test of the series, which they won and thus became the first team in over three decades to beat Australia at the Gabba in the longest format.

Justin Langer was head coach of the team at the time but he won't be when Australia visit has he has been replaced by Andrew McDonald. Langer was also famously part of the Australian team when they won in 2004.

"It’s not sadness, I’ve moved on," Langer told The Age about his emotions about not being on the tour. "I won’t be there, but I’ll be looking forward to seeing the boys win there. It’d be great if they can. I can’t wait to watch. It’s the hardest tour. I look back to 2004 when Australia won for the first time in 35 years, it has a similar feel about it."

Damien Martyn and Michael Clarke were the standout batters for Australia but it was the bowlers who did the job for them. While Shane Warne was part of the team, fast bowlers Glenn McGrath and Jason Gillespie were seen as the architects of the win. Australia were captained by Ricky Ponting

"It was a very balanced and confident team. The current team are winning and I think they’ve a huge chance to beat India. That was my Mt Everest tour. I always said I wanted to be able to do it again because it was so hard to do," said Langer.

