'That was possibly needed by Team Australia': Steve Waugh gives key advice to Aussie Test captain Tim Paine

Former Australia Test captain Steve Waugh has urged current skipper Tim Paine to rely more on instincts and intuitions during Test matches as he believes those calls can help them win Test matches. Waugh's remarks came a few months after the Paine-led Australia team lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, despite taking a 1-0 lead in the four-match home series.

Waugh, in a recent interaction, said that the Paine-led Aussie team relied on plans made in the dressing room, but could not make instinctive calls on the field that could have help them win matches.

"You’re planning so much these days, and have all these set plans. (But) when it doesn’t work out, you mightn’t have that Plan B or Plan C, or the one that’s a bit out of the box and left-field thinking," Waugh said on the Road To The Ashes podcast.

"That was possibly needed by Australia in a few of the matches they should’ve won (against India). Maybe we relied too much on the quartet of amazing bowlers and sometimes those guys get tired," he added.

"When (Plan A) doesn’t work you sort of forget about those intuitive instinctive moments that sometimes you need to win a Test match – and potentially we’ve probably missed out on that over the last 12 months," he further said.

Paine will lead Australia in the upcoming Ashes series. He has been named captain for the Test series and will lead the team in the five-match Test series.