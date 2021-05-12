'I was most impressed with my two wickets': For Kieron Pollard, his bowling stood out more than his 34-ball 87* vs CSK

Mumbai Indians' allrounder Kieron Pollard played one of the best knocks in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings during match 27 of IPL 2021.

Pollard blasted 87 off just 34 balls after pocking 2/12 in the first innings to help Mumbai chase down 219 in 20 overs and help them consolidate their place in the top-4. His blitzkrieg powered MI to the second-highest successful chase in the history of IPL.

ALSO READ| 'Look at Ishan, Suryakumar when they made debuts': Amir slams Pak selectors

While his knock that was more talked about, Pollard said that it was his bowling spell, during which he claimed the scalps of CSK opener Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina, that he was most impressed with.

The franchise released a clip of Kieron Pollard reflecting on his headline-grabbing knock on the occasion of his birthday.

6⃣ fours & 8⃣ sixes to slam 8⃣7⃣* off 3⃣4⃣ balls 💪 💪@KieronPollard55 went berserk in his sensational knock in the chase against #CSK & took @mipaltan over the line 💥💥👌 #VIVOIPL



Watch that match-winning knock 🎥 👇 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2021

“Someone needed to stand up and yeah it was a good day for me all-round from a cricketing point of view. Despite scoring all the runs, I think I was most impressed with my two wickets with my bowling! For me it is just a matter of getting the team over the line and doing what is necessary,” Pollard claimed.

Pollard picked up the wickets in successive balls. He first wicket was of du Plessis' as he broke a century partnership between him and Moeen Ali. Next, he dismissed Raina for just 2. Pollard used deception to his advantage and the confidence he gained from the first innings paid rich dividends in the second.

Pollard, until that innings was largely off-colour with the bat. He'd only score 81 runs in 6 matches, with his highest-score being 35 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Unfortunaly, IPL 2021 was suspended --due to the Covid-19 crisis in the country--just as he found form.

Five-time champions Mumbai were placed fourth in the points table.