'That's karma and Chetan got served. King stands tall': Fans react with Kohli memes after BCCI sacks selection committee

In their first major step after India's heartbreaking semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday sacked the entire Chetan Sharma-led National Selection Committee and invited fresh applications for the post. The other members of the committee included Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh and Debashish Mohanty. Moments after the big news, fans on Twitter filled the social-media website with Virat Kohli memes.

Fans recalled the entire episode that had unfolded last year after India's disappointing group-stage exit in the T20 World Cup following which Kohli had voluntarily stepped down from the leadership role in T20I cricket. A month later he was removed ODI captaincy which highlighted a huge underlying rift between Kohli and the BCCI administrators. Then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had revealed that they had asked him to reconsider his decision, which Chetan had reiterated as well, but Kohli later contradicted it saying that he was informed just one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting for the South Africa tour. After the Test series in January, Kohli gave up on his Test captaincy role as well.

Hence, when the news about Chetan broke, Twitter was filled with Kohli memes. Here are a few…

Once, India lost in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup against England last week, the writing was always on the wall that Chetan was on borrowed time. During his tenure, India lost to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final, failed to make the knock-out stage in 2021 T20 World Cup, and did not make the final of Asia Cup 2022 before incurring another T20 World Cup failure.

