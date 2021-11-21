'That's the only thing I keep on dreaming': Rishabh Pant ready to take on MS Dhoni's role of finishing matches for India

For long has he been touted to take the role of former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni, given his similar ability of being aggressive with the bat. And earlier in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, young Rishabh Pant produced two moments that had social media comparing him with the legend once again. In both the matches, Pant finished off the chase for India to help the hosts take unassailable 2-0 in the series.

Although he looked to struggle in the opener in Jaipur before managing a four to help India complete the 154 chase with two balls to spare, on Friday, he looked more confident as he smashed two back-to-back sixes in the 18th over to help India win.

Recalling the moment, Pant said that has always been a dream for him as a kid to finish off games for India.

“As a kid I always thought about if I can win a match for India in any situation, that's the only thing I keep on dreaming. I am ready to do whatever my team needs me to do. I am happy to finish the match for the team,” he told Star Sports ahead of the start of the third T20I when asked if he is ready to take on Dhoni's finisher role.

Pant also talked about workload which has been the most talked-about topic after Indian cricketers and support staff pointed it out following India's exit from the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup.

“As a cricketer, as a kid you strive to play and do this for your country. I can't complain. Yes, workloads [been heavy] but the team management has given me off for the Tests, hopefully I can recover well and do good in South Africa,” said Pant, who has been rested from the two-Test series against New Zealand which begins in Kanpur from November 25.