Home / Cricket / 'The 1st time in India...': Harmanpreet Kaur drops first reaction after BCCI's landmark decision of 'equal pay'

Published on Oct 27, 2022 05:06 PM IST

Harmanpreet Kaur had a special message after BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the implementation of equal play among contracted men and women cricketers.

Harmanpreet Kaur reacts to BCCI's decision of equal pay.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

With BCCI secretary Jay Shah announcing on Twitter that the Indian Cricket Board would be implementing a pay equity policy for contracted women cricketers, where their match fee would be the same as the men's players. Reacting to the development, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her happiness about 'equal pay'.

"I am very happy that BCCI made this decision today, because we have always been talking about equal pay. The first time in India, women cricketers will be getting paid the same amount as men's team. Now I am sure in India, many girls will choose cricket as a professional career. I am really happy and very thankful to BCCI for that", she said.

Here is Harmanpreet's reaction:

Also Read | BCCI announces equal pay for centrally contracted men and women Indian cricketers in historic move

Now, the Indian women's team will earn match fees of 15 lakh per Test, 6 lakh per ODI and 3 lakh per T20I, which is same as the men's team. "I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Cricket", Jay Shah had announced on Thursday.

"The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind", he further added.

With women's cricket increasing in popularity in India, the BCCI in its last AGM also announced the first-ever Women's IPL next year, with five teams. The move also sees them join New Zealand Cricket (NZC), who have signed a deal for equal pay among their men and women cricketers.

