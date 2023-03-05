'The best time for Warner to retire was...': Ricky Ponting drops massive statement on Australia opener's future

Earlier this week, Australia had registered a dominant nine-wicket victory over India in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With the win, Australia secured a place in the final of the World Test Championship that takes place between June 7-11 at The Oval. Interestingly, Australia were in a spot of bother ahead of the third Test, as the side dealt with a number of major absences including that of captain Pat Cummins, who travelled back home due to a family illness.

Australia's star opener David Warner was also ruled out of the rest of the series after an injury in the second Test. However, following the confirmation of Warner's absence, speculations began over his future with the Australian team. The left-handed opener had been enduring a rough patch in the longest format over the past few months and in the first two Tests of the series, he had registered scores of 1, 10, and 15.

However, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has insisted that the side would prefer Warner to feature in the WTC final in June.

“I think they'll definitely want to play him in the World Test Championship match,” Ponting said on The ICC Review. “They have got some really big decisions to make, leading into the Ashes [in England] as well. A bit like some of the selection issues they had coming to India.

“They're probably going to have similar things to think about when they get to the UK because David’s record in the UK is not as strong as it is in some other places around the world.

“But I don't think it's the end of David Warner, I think they'll bring him back for that one game. If he does well there, then I think he’ll probably start the Ashes and see from there,” Ponting said.

However, the Australia batting legend also insisted that the “best time” for Warner to call time on his Test career was the Sydney Test against South Africa in January earlier this year.

“Look, I was on radio a couple of days ago, back here in Australia, and I thought the absolute best time for Davey to retire, if he was thinking about it at all, was after the Sydney Test match here in Australia,” said Ponting.

“He’d just played his 100th Test in Melbourne, and obviously got 200 in the first innings down there. And to bow out in front of his home crowd is obviously the way that every player would like to finish their careers.

“Who knows now that opportunity might not come around again for Davey, you know. That's nearly another 12 months away.”