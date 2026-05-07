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The Big Four of Australian cricket may not play against Pakistan in the ODI series

Having said that, there is a possibility that Mitchell Starc might feature in the series.

Updated on: May 07, 2026 04:48 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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There is a very strong possibility that some of Australia’s cricketers may not play against Pakistan in the three-match ODI series kicking off later this month. Or if they play, they may not feature in all the games.

Wouldn't they be tired after the IPL?(AFP)

The reason is that most of the Aussie probables are currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). The IPL final is on May 31, and the ODI series against Pakistan starts in Rawalpindi on May 30, with the remaining two matches to be played on June 2 and June 4 in Lahore.

Also Read: Pat Cummins receives staggering $12m rescue deal after IPL franchise tried to lure him away from Australia duty: Report

Cricket Australia is yet to announce its squad; however, it’s understood the Big Four – comprising Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head -- Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett and Marcus Stoinis may not feature in the entire series and if they do, then certainly not in all matches, especially the first one.

Cricket Australia has said many times in the past that it’s doing its damnedest to ensure its cricketers prioritise Test cricket. And the season 2026-27 is going to be their busiest yet. They host Bangladesh in August, and after that, there is non-stop Test cricket for them. And if they reach the World Test Championship final next year, there is more Test cricket in store for them.

So, it’s paramount that all their cricketers, especially the important ones and injury-prone ones, are properly monitored. Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc have all been beset by injuries in recent months, so Cricket Australia may not consider them as well as the all-format Head for those three games.

Cricket Australia is prioritizing Test cricket or international cricket so much so that they have offered Cummins a USD 12m deal to keep the franchise cricket temptation away, according to reports on Thursday.

 
ipl odi series cricket australia mitchell starc
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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