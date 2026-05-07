The Big Four of Australian cricket may not play against Pakistan in the ODI series

There is a very strong possibility that some of Australia’s cricketers may not play against Pakistan in the three-match ODI series kicking off later this month. Or if they play, they may not feature in all the games.

Wouldn't they be tired after the IPL?(AFP)

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The reason is that most of the Aussie probables are currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). The IPL final is on May 31, and the ODI series against Pakistan starts in Rawalpindi on May 30, with the remaining two matches to be played on June 2 and June 4 in Lahore.

Also Read: Pat Cummins receives staggering $12m rescue deal after IPL franchise tried to lure him away from Australia duty: Report

Cricket Australia is yet to announce its squad; however, it’s understood the Big Four – comprising Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head -- Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett and Marcus Stoinis may not feature in the entire series and if they do, then certainly not in all matches, especially the first one.

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{{^usCountry}} Now, players like Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Head (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Connolly (Punjab Kings), Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Bartlett (Punjab Kings) and Stoinis (Punjab Kings) are representing the teams quite certain of a play-off place. In fact, they may also end up reaching the final. In that case, the above players are unlikely to play in the first game at least. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, players like Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Head (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Connolly (Punjab Kings), Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Bartlett (Punjab Kings) and Stoinis (Punjab Kings) are representing the teams quite certain of a play-off place. In fact, they may also end up reaching the final. In that case, the above players are unlikely to play in the first game at least. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} There is a faint chance that Starc may play since his team Delhi Capitals doesn’t look good for the play-offs at present. Test cricket and playing for Australia is paramount! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is a faint chance that Starc may play since his team Delhi Capitals doesn’t look good for the play-offs at present. Test cricket and playing for Australia is paramount! {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But there is also a possibility that these big cricketers with a lot of workload — Starc, Head, Cummins and Hazlewood — may completely miss the tour; for, the IPL is demanding in itself. They will be fatigued for sure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But there is also a possibility that these big cricketers with a lot of workload — Starc, Head, Cummins and Hazlewood — may completely miss the tour; for, the IPL is demanding in itself. They will be fatigued for sure. {{/usCountry}}

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Cricket Australia has said many times in the past that it’s doing its damnedest to ensure its cricketers prioritise Test cricket. And the season 2026-27 is going to be their busiest yet. They host Bangladesh in August, and after that, there is non-stop Test cricket for them. And if they reach the World Test Championship final next year, there is more Test cricket in store for them.

So, it’s paramount that all their cricketers, especially the important ones and injury-prone ones, are properly monitored. Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc have all been beset by injuries in recent months, so Cricket Australia may not consider them as well as the all-format Head for those three games.

Cricket Australia is prioritizing Test cricket or international cricket so much so that they have offered Cummins a USD 12m deal to keep the franchise cricket temptation away, according to reports on Thursday.

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