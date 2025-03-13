New Delhi, Delhi Capitals vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues emphasised that the long gap between the last league match and the Women’s Premier League final has revitalised the team, and said it will work to her side’s "advantage" in the title clash. The break is working to our advantage, we're ready for WPL final: DC vice-captain Rodrigues

The Capitals have qualified for their third straight WPL final after Mumbai Indians were defeated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last league match at Mumbai on March 11.

The Capitals had finished their league engagements on March 7 with a defeat against Gujarat Giants. Hence, they had to wait until the match between RCB and MI to decide the group leaders.

"It's actually working for our team. We've had a lot of team bonding sessions and at the same time, this WPL was a bit hectic for us. We did play back-to-back games, we traveled and we played too,” Rodrigues said in a virtual press meet on Thursday.

Rodrigues said the DC have had good training sessions in the last six days, and that will stand her team in good stead.

"I think getting this break is, honestly, how I look at it and I think how the team is looking at it, that it's working to our advantage,” she said.

The Capitals will meet the winner of the Eliminator between Mumbai and Gujarat Giants in the title clash on March 15.

“So I think sometimes it's nice to have this break and yes, you know, we're ready for the finals. They are looking forward to it. We're prepared well. You know, like the other two years, this year has not been like the smoothest sailing for us.

“But like I said in one of the interviews that this team just doesn't know how to give up and we're going to come back stronger this year,” she noted.

However, the WPL draw meant that the Capitals advanced to the final without having played a single league match at the Brabourne Stadium

Rodrigues did not read too much into that.

"The thing is that everyone in our team has played on these pitches . Everyone's pretty familiar with the conditions and the pitches.

"And like I said, we've been having good practice sessions on these off days, which is preparing us well enough to adjust to the conditions.

"The Mumbai pitch is a batter's dream. The outfield's fast. So yeah, I mean, we are really looking forward to it and so are our bowlers. They've come up with their plans,” she said.

Rodrigues said the experience of skipper Meg Lanning will help DC in landing their maiden WPL title after defeats in the last two editions.

“I think Meg is someone who wants to win, who wants to win every game. The thing I love about Meg, and this is something that I would like to add in myself also. She's calm but aggressive at the same time. And I think as a leader, that's a very, very crucial quality to have.

“She told me last year that as a captain, it's very important that I set the tone for the team. If I stay calm and because everyone's looking up to me and if I am calm, I know the team is calm.”

Shafali Verma made a bright return to her run-making ways after a slew of disappointing moments last year, where she was also dropped from the Indian team.

Rodrigues patted the opener for keeping her composure during tough times.

“Shafali is such an inspiration in the way she's come back. The kind of strike-rate and the kind of impact she's been having for the team. I think it just shows her character,” she said.

Shafali has made 300 runs from eight WPL 2025 matches with four fifties and made those runs at a strike-rate of 157.

“But to be dropped and to come back the way she did, I think hats off to her. I can't wait to see her. I'm sure she'll be back soon in the Indian team too,” said Rodrigues.

Veteran pacer Shikha Pandey has also contributed heavily to DC’s win, taking 11 wickets from eight matches at an acceptable economy rate of 7.01.

In fact, she is currently holding the fifth place in the wicket-taker’s list, and Rodrigues lauded Pandey for continuing to churn out impressive performances.

"She’s always bowled those crucial overs, always nailed her yorkers, always been so crucial in DC winning. She wants the tougher overs.

“I think when the going gets tough, that's when Shikha Pandey comes in and that's when it gets the best out of her. That's what sets her apart,” she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.