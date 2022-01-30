'Fire is still burning very brightly': 36-year-old India star sets sights on international return, wants 'finisher' role

The Indian team's lacklustre campaign in the recent T20 World Cup exposed its lower-order frailty. The camp had seven recognized batters in the starting eleven with no designated finisher. The two picks for offering some power-hitting late in the innings were all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, who did not have seem to have a defined role during the T20 showpiece in the UAE and Oman.

With plenty of experience at the highest level, India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik still has "fire burning very brightly" to represent India in the shortest format of the game. The 36-year-old Karthik, who had hit an 8-ball 29 which included a last-ball six in the Nidahas Trophy final against Bangladesh, last played for India back in 2019 during the Cricket World Cup. He's managed to play for India only in patches but Karthik believes he can still do the job as a finisher.

"It is about playing the sport, I genuinely harbour the ambition of playing for the country again and I want to do everything possible, that is my ultimate goal. I train and practice, everything I do right now is working towards that goal. The next three years for me is about playing the sport and doing everything I can. I enjoy playing the sport," Karthik told ANI.

"That is why I go and play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare for Tamil Nadu. The kind of success we have had as a state team has been phenomenal and me being a part of that journey is something I have thoroughly enjoyed. My main aim is to play for the country again, especially the T20 format. T20 is something, the fire is still burning very brightly," he further said.

In 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is, the stumper has got over 3000 international runs including a century in the longest format.

"Even the last T20 World Cup, one of the main areas is a finisher and that is a role I am looking at very keenly. Over the period of time, the stats and performances show that I have done a decent job in the limited time I have spent in Indian colours and the franchises I have played for."

Tamil Nadu last year became the most successful team in the history of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history as they won their title. Karthik also spoke about the team's impressive run, further adding that he wants to see his teammates don the India jersey in future.

"I think obviously one of the greatest pleasures for me is to see all these boys go on to represent the country. They all have two ambitions -- either they want to be a part of the IPL franchise and the next step would be to play for the country. That comes with good performances, Tamil Nadu as a domestic side has done so well. Last year, 14 of the players were part of IPL teams and I was so happy to see those things happening," he said.