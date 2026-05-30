The most underpaid cricketer in IPL: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential market value explodes after record-breaking season

Rajasthan Royals came into the season on the back of a forgettable 2025: ninth place, a single win across nine games at one point, and Sanju Samson injured for the bulk of it. This year looked different from the start. They won their first four matches, qualified for the playoffs on the final matchday with a 30-run win over the Mumbai Indians, beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, and then pushed the Gujarat Titans to a 214-run total in Qualifier 2 before Shubman Gill's 104 ended their campaign. RR finished third, their best result in years. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a record-breaking IPL 2026 season. (AFP)

Through all of it, one player carried them further than their squad probably deserved. A 15-year-old from Bihar who scored 97 off 29 balls in the Eliminator and 96 off 47 in Qualifier 2 against the tournament's best bowling attack. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. And if you are watching him without asking what he is worth in today's market, you are not paying attention.

The numbers from IPL 2026 Across 16 matches this season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 776 runs at a strike rate of 238. His average sits at 48.5. He hit 63 fours and 72 sixes, and the fact that there are more sixes than fours tells you something about how he bats. He finds the boundary every 2.4 balls. He is the number 1-ranked batter of IPL 2026 by impact, and number 2 in the overall season standings when it comes to impact, behind Shubman Gill only because Gill carries a captaincy bonus.

What makes the number more striking is the phase breakdown. His Powerplay strike rate is 233. His strike rate in overs 7 to 11 is 234. In overs 12 to 16, it is 265. In the death overs, across the small sample, he gets there, it is 325. He does not slow down as an innings develops. He accelerates.

The match-by-match impact classification tells the real story. Of his 16 league appearances, seven were labelled historic/freak, the highest tier in the model. Three more were game-breaking elite. He had one match-defining and one meaningful positive. Three matches were damaging, all of them single-figure dismissals off minimal balls, not collapses, just bad days. The floor risk is real, but it is volume-limited. When he stays in, this tournament has not seen anything like it.

His IPL 2025 century, 101 off 38 balls and the youngest T20 centurion in men's cricket history, did not turn out to be a fluke. The 2026 season has confirmed it as a pattern.

What is he actually worth? Here, the conversation requires some grounding. The model behind this analysis derives a performance-based monetary worth of INR 34.97 crore for Sooryavanshi this season, against a retained price of INR 1.1 crore. A P&L of +INR 33.87 crore. A worth-per-price multiplier of 31.8x. He is the tournament's most underpaid player.

That INR 34.97 crore is not a bid prediction. It is what his output is worth, in a system designed to measure performance value independently of market sentiment.

Also Read: INR 1.10 crore turned to INR 34.80 crore: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL 2026 was worth 252 SUVs, 338 round-trips to London

The IPL 2027 problem If Rajasthan Royals retain him for IPL 2027 at the same ₹1.1 crore, the underpayment becomes structural rather than incidental. Sooryavanshi has not yet made his senior India debut. As of the start of IPL 2026, he had just turned 15 and became ICC-eligible for senior international cricket. He remains uncapped. Under the current IPL regulations governing the 2025 to 2027 cycle, an uncapped player retained by a franchise incurs a fixed purse deduction of INR 4 crore. RR retained him at INR 1.1 crore because he had no leverage at 14. He still has very little at 15.

That changes at the next mega auction, scheduled before IPL 2028, the market will set the price. But for IPL 2027, he can still be retained under the uncapped slab, paid INR 1.1 crore, and the conversation never becomes public unless someone forces it.

Against a performance-based worth of INR 34.97 crore this season alone, even the INR 4 crore uncapped slab deduction would leave RR getting him at a 97 per cent discount on what he has actually delivered. At INR 1.1 crore, he is not just the most underpaid player in the tournament. He is, by a significant margin, the most underpaid athlete in Indian sport.

The market reality is more nuanced. The ceiling for any IPL player at auction is currently Rishabh Pant's INR 27 crore, paid by Lucknow Super Giants before the 2025 season. But Pant was 27, India's first-choice Test wicketkeeper, and clearly captaincy material. LSG were not just buying a batter; they were buying a franchise identity. Sooryavanshi is a pure batting weapon. No keeping. No bowling. No captaincy lever, yet. That distinction matters in how franchises calculate bids.

A more honest comparable is Yashasvi Jaiswal, retained at INR 18 crore before the 2025 mega-auction, a landmark valuation for a batter-only profile. Sooryavanshi is arguably the more disruptive version of what Jaiswal.

A realistic open-market valuation sits at INR 20 to 25 crore, with a ceiling of INR 27 to 28 crore if two franchises enter a bidding war. Given the Eliminator performance, that is entirely possible. Rajasthan Royals, fully aware of what they hold, would be wise to retain him before it ever gets that far.

In football terms, he is not Mbappe. Mbappe's price reflected captaincy-adjacent status and a complete profile. He is closer to a Lamine Yamal: 15 years old, performing at an elite senior level, with a trajectory pointing only one way.

Method note The monetary worth figures in this analysis are produced by the Impact Model, a proprietary match-by-match player valuation system designed exclusively by the author. The model converts ball-by-ball Win Probability data into individual player impact scores, which are then translated into rupee worth using a multiplier framework anchored against auction prices. Performance worth reflects what a player's output would cost at fair market value, not what a franchise will bid. All figures cover IPL 2026 only.

This analysis is based on data through the IPL 2026 Eliminator on May 27, 2026. Auction valuations are projections, not guarantees, and are subject to market conditions, player availability, and BCCI rules at the time of any future auction.