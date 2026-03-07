The nature of Ahmedabad pitch can decide whether or not Varun Chakravarthy plays in the final against New Zealand
Red soil or black soil or a mixed one? That can very well decide the mystery spinner's fate.
Varun Chakaravarthy is one of the reasons that India will be looking over their shoulders ahead of their T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Super Sunday.
Although all through the tournament so far Chakaravarthy has not looked his best, it's his bowling Super 8s onwards that has got India super bothered. In his three Super 8 games and the semifinal against England earlier this week, his economy rate has been an alarming 11.6. And he has taken only four wickets to make matters worse. He has not appeared to have any Plan B. Once he has been hit for a couple of big shots, he has looked clueless. A frustrating sight by all means.
Also Read: The tale of two semifinals 10 years apart highlights evolution in batting approach of the Indian cricket team
Despite suggestions from Anil Kumble, Chakaravarthy has continued to bowl into the batsmen, making him very predictable. Kumble has said it on record that the mystery spinner should also try to take the ball away from batsmen now and then.
It has to be said that Chakaravarthy's place in the Playing XI of the final looks in grave danger at present. There is now talk that Kuldeep Yadav, who has the ability to spin the ball big, can replace Chakaravarthy.
What soil pitch awaits India?
This must be a big headache for India coach Gautam Gambhir. One thing is now sure that Chakaravarthy can't be certain of a place anymore. What can decide whether or not he plays is the nature of the pitch. The Narendra Modi Stadium has three types of pitches, entirely made of red soil. entirely made of black soil, and then there are some with a mix of red and black soil.
The Wankhede Stadium where India beat England in their semifinal has red soil which often tends to support spinners but that too over time, not straight away. Considering it's only 20 overs a side, Gambhir and company may decide to drop Chakaravarthy if they are given a red soil pitch again.
Fans would do well to remember that since it's an ICC tournament, what kind of pitch is chosen for the match is solely the cricket governing body's discretion. The mixed soil pitch is often considered more sporting, and if that is chosen, Gambhir might be totally convinced to drop Chakaravarthy.
If truth be told, dropping Chakaravarthy is not going to be easy whatever might be the nature or colour of the pitch. India have already made one change to their preferred line-up in the ongoing event. Sanju Samson wasn't part of their initial Playing XIs, but he was later brought in at the expense of Rinku Singh. Abhishek Sharma's lack of runs did play a role in that, make no mistake.
Anyway, Samson appears to be in the form of his life with match-winning 97* and 89 against West Indies and England respectively. Maybe another change in the bowling department can lead to similar results. But Kuldeep's figures of 0/45 in the 2024 World T20 final against South Africa may also be at the back of the team management's mind.
Phew! It's a massive conundrum. As if Abhishek's lack of runs wasn't enough!
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More