'The reason for this is...': Sunil Gavaskar reveals stunning key factor in Shubman Gill's game after maiden IPL century

Shubman Gill has gone from strength to strength this year across format and added another milestone with his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century. Gill smashed 101 runs in 58 balls to lead GT to a score of 188/9 against Sunrisers Hyerabad on Monday, his innings punctuated by 13 fours and one six. While GT went through a rather stunning collapse towards the end of their innings, a stellar powerplay spell from Mohammed Shami helped them to a comprehensive 34-run win against SRH.

Gill led the way in GT sealing a spot in the playoffs for themselves

The century took Gill's tally for the season to 576 runs this season in the IPL at a strike rate of 146.19 and average of 48.00 with four half centuries to go with the century. He is second in the Orange Cap table behind Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis while being just one run ahead of Yashasvi Jaiswal, another Indian youngster who is enjoying a breakthrough season. GIll earned a number of plaudits for his innings and among those praising him was the great Sunil Gavaskar. The former India captain, who was the first player ever to score over 10,000 runs in any single format of the game, explained why Gill seems to have a lot of time to play shots.

"Gill has a lot of time to play shots. The reason for this is that he reads the ball well and then decides on his shot. Gill is in the right balance and his head position is good while playing any shot, and he also executes it well," said Gavaskar on Star Sports. Gill's former India captain and international teammate Virat Kohli also hailed the knock in an Instagram story that he posted on Tuesday. “There's potential and then there's gill. Go on and lead the next generation. God bless you,” said Kohli.

Gill's prolific season comes as a part of a sensational 2023 overall for the opener in which he has all but established himself as India's first choice top order batter alongwith Rohit Sharma across formats. He scored 154 runs in the three Test innings he played this year, which included a maiden Test century at home. In ODIs, Gill has scored 624 runs in nine matches this year at an average of 78.00 with three centuries. Gill managed to convert the second of those centuries into a double century against New Zealand in Hyderabad. Gill only made his T20I debut this year and in six matches, he has 202 runs at a strike rate of 165.57 and average of 40.40. He scored an unbeaten 126 off 63 balls against New Zealand on February 1, thus breaking Kohli's record for highest T20 international score by an Indian.

