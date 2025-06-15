The Rishabh Pant factor could prove decisive in England

MUMBAI: He may have had his ups and downs, but there’s no denying that Rishabh Pant is the most dashing player in this Indian cricket team. When it comes to setting the tempo and finding a way out of tough situations, the left-handed batter is the go-to man. When in his elements, he is daunted by nothing. India vice-captain Rishabh Pant during a practice session ahead of the Test cricket match series against England. (BCCI)

There are many examples, but one will suffice – Brisbane. The final Test of the 2021-22 series against Australia saw one of the most spectacular performances by a player in modern cricket. On the last day of the game and series at the Gabba, it was impossible to choose a winner.

But Pant defied the odds to smash an unbeaten 89 and steer a heavily depleted India home chasing a big target of 328, completing back-to-back series wins in Australia.

The stocky Delhi cricketer loves the adrenaline rush that comes with a big test. England, who India face in a five-Test series from June 20, know that well. Pant first served notice of his daring strokeplay in England on Test debut seven years ago.

On the last day of the final game in 2018, in the company of KL Rahul, Pant launched a stunning assault on the England bowlers, blazing to 114 (146 b, 15x4, 4x6) while adding 204 runs for the sixth wicket. India fell short of an improbable target of 464, but Pant provided the world a first glimpse of his capabilities.

Staying true to his positive style, his career is studded with such gems.

Before Gabba, in the previous Sydney Test his special – 97 off 118 balls – helped defy Australia on a deteriorating final day pitch. At the start of 2022, he made a breathtaking 100 off 139 balls in Cape Town. A few months later, in the postponed last Test of the 2021 England tour, he scored another swashbuckling 146.

However, the last six months haven’t been a fun ride for Pant. In Australia from last November to January, his batting seemed to be affected by the weight of expectations. He managed just one fifty, a 33-ball 61 in the last innings of the series that India lost 1-3. He came under criticism for shot selection.

He then struggled to get runs in IPL too. However, to the relief of the India team management, in Lucknow Super Giants’ final game, Pant sizzled with an unbeaten 118. It wasn’t just about the runs. The way he batted, with a lovely bat swing, gave confidence that his rhythm was back.

Crucial for India

While his return to form was too late for LSG, the Indian team would be happy. In Pant they have a batter who has the technique to adapt to the English conditions. His last three innings there read 50, 146 and 57. An in-form Pant, who is also the vice-captain, changes a lot of things for India’s batting unit.

“Failure in an odd series doesn’t make you a bad cricketer. Pant hasn’t had a good season but he is a guy who can change things anytime because of the way he bats. He is very positive, his intent is always to score runs. That is what I like about him. I feel he should bat the way he does, (but) sensibly. There’s extra responsibility on him. You don’t have a Rohit or Virat you can fall back on,” said former India ‘keeper Kiran More, who played a key role in India’s 1986 series win in England.

“He has a fantastic record on away tours. He has scored a lot of runs in England, Australia, South Africa, everywhere he has got hundreds. He bats at the crucial No.5 spot where he will face the second new ball. That experience he should put together and try to score runs.”

Dual role

This tour is doubly important for Pant as the No.1 ‘keeper and new skipper Shubman Gill’s deputy.

There’s never a dull moment when Pant is around. Behind the wicket, he is always chirping, trying to disturb the batter’s concentration with funny comments. Now he has to help Gill as well.

With a tough tour of England straight up, the new leadership group has its task cut out. The advantage is that Gill and Pant share a good understanding. That has been on show in the last one year while batting together. In the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai last year, they raised a 167-run partnership in the second innings – Gill made 119* and Pant a typical 109 off 128 balls (13x4, 4x6).

Late last year, they again batted beautifully together against New Zealand’s spinners in Mumbai, sharing a 96-run partnership while the other batters struggled. Gill scored a solid 90 and Pant a 59-ball 60.

This chemistry is going to be valuable, believes former India keeper-batter Farokh Engineer, who was part of the 1971 India team that won a Test series in England for the first time.

“Pant’s role will be very important… When Ajit Wadekar and Tiger Pataudi were captains, they never made a move without speaking to me because we had a very good rapport. Our eyes had to meet, when there was a bowling or fielding change because from behind the stumps you have a clear idea what the bowler is doing, what the batter’s strengths and weaknesses are, what the pitch is doing. Pant will do well. I have a very high regard for him,” said the former Lancashire star who is settled in Manchester.

Engineer, 87, who is recovering after undergoing a heart valve replacement late last month, is tracking India’s build-up.

“Our boys will have a wonderful experience here. They’ve made a brilliant start in the warm-up games.”