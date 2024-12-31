The year ahead: Redrawing the pitch

New Year wish lists and Indian cricket rarely seem to go together. In 2024, a billion prayers were finally answered when India won the T20 World Cup in June. This triggered at least as much relief as euphoria, given how the wait has stretched into more than a decade, even brokering a few career extensions. Yet, more boxes must be ticked. The year ahead is packed with events in which India have largely drawn a blank in recent times. The World Test Championship is one. There is also the Women’s ODI World Cup, which India hosts this year. (HT Image)

Things kick off with the ICC Champions Trophy, in February-March, in Dubai and Pakistan. India’s last appearance at this ODI tournament ended in one of the heaviest defeats ever: to Pakistan by 180 runs in 2017.

This, then, is a chance at redemption. Can Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja — who retired from T20 Internationals after last year’s World Cup win — finish their one-day sojourn on a similar high?

The build-up to the tournament has been less than ideal, with the International Cricket Council (ICC), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and hosts Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a deadlock over the venue for matches involving India.

The Indian government’s stand, for some years, has been that it will not risk having its cricket team travel to Pakistan. A hybrid model was finally confirmed last month.

India don’t have the best white-ball record in the UAE, but if the 2023 ODI World Cup was any indication, they would like to hit the ground running. So brace for Sharma setting the tone early again with some swashbuckling shots, backed by Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul in the middle order.

In Australia

Bookending this tournament are two vital Test tours that will heavily influence India’s overseas record and be remembered for a potential change of guard at the helm.

The New Year Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground is set to provide a fitting end to a hard-fought series that India began with a thumping win at Perth. R Ashwin’s sudden retirement following the Brisbane Test could be the cue for others to follow, starting with the 36-year-old Kohli, who is probably playing in his final tour of Australia.

If India reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final — to be played at Lord’s in June — it will also likely be the final Test for Rohit Sharma, who turns 38 in April. Ideally, Jasprit Bumrah should take the reins from him. But considering his all-format workload, the management could be forced to consider a batter for this position instead.

Pant seems primed for the role, but don’t rule out Shubman Gill, who was in spectacular form during the home tour against England in early 2024. Whichever way things go, expect a new captain for the tour of England, set to start just after the WTC final. This will be another test for an India side undergoing a major transition.

In England

For three tours in a row, Indian batters have done well in Australia, primarily because of the consistent bounce in pitches and almost negligent swing. Trust England’s fickle weather and lush pitches, however, to put some creases on batters’ foreheads, during the tour of England in June-July.

The hosts have a point to prove as well, given how their novel approach towards playing fearless cricket (Bazball) was hammered into submission by India when they came here in 2024.

England, of course, are at their fiercest best at home, meaning India are staring at a tall ask, especially if Kohli and Sharma retire after this WTC cycle.

At home

Scheduled almost at the same time is the Indian women’s white-ball tour of England.

The timing of the series, comprising five T20Is and three ODIs, is significant, given India host the women’s ODI World Cup in September-October.

Traditionally, the Indian women’s team are better at ODIs than T20Is. But the recent spate of unfavourable results in white-ball cricket — not even making the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup before losing all three ODIs in Australia in early December — have raised concerns over format-readiness.

Most alarming was the batting’s dipping stocks in Australia. That tour also saw some controversy after opener Shafali Verma was dropped for lack of form. Yastika Bhatia was injured, prompting experimentation with the top order that yielded middling results.

Only Smriti Mandhana seemed to dig in her heels. Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues looking to take the attack to the bowlers pointed to a lack of coordination and planning in a format that allows for enough time to mount a comeback.

India have this and much more to address if they want to make an impression.

On a separate note

Keep an eye out for new records by Pant. Having equalled MS Dhoni’s six Test 100s — the most by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter — in October 2024, he could break new ground (despite Sunil Gavaskar’s comments after his dismissal in Melbourne) in the remaining Australia Test and in England. Equally captivating should be how he leads Lucknow Super Giants, who broke bank to make him the most expensive player ever, at the recent IPL auction. A title finish could even make India’s future captaincy race one-sided.