Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘There are better players than Shreyas Iyer’: Ex-pacer slams India's ‘bizarre’ selection against West Indies in 1st T20I

‘There are better players than Shreyas Iyer’: Ex-pacer slams India's ‘bizarre’ selection against West Indies in 1st T20I

cricket
Published on Jul 30, 2022 01:23 PM IST
As it turned out, Iyer was dismissed for a four-ball duck by Obed McCoy after getting a leading edge ton a delivery that held its line. The right-hander, however, hit two fifties in the recently-concluded ODI series against West Indies. When a fan reminded Prasad of that, Prasad said Iyyer is a good choice in ODIs but India currently have better players than the Kolkata Knight Riders captain in T20Is.
India's Shreyas Iyer leaves the field, caught by West Indies' Akeal Hosein, during the first T20 cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad was not at all impressed with India's selection for the first T20I against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. India picked Shreyas Iyer as their no.3 choice in the series opener, which did not go down well wit Prasad, who termed the selection 'bizarre' as India had players like Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda and Ishan Kishan in their arsenal. "Some of the selection calls keeping the upcoming World T20 in mind are worth pondering. Shreyas Iyer in T20 cricket when you have Sanju Samson, Hooda and Ishan Kishan in the team is bizarre. With Virat, Rohit and Rahul definite starters, need to work on getting the right balance," Prasad tweeted on Friday.

As it turned out, Iyer was dismissed for a four-ball duck by Obed McCoy after getting a leading edge ton a delivery that held its line. The right-hander, however, hit two fifties in the recently-concluded ODI series against West Indies. When a fan reminded Prasad of that, Prasad said Iyyer is a good choice in ODIs but India currently have better players than the Kolkata Knight Riders captain in T20Is.

RELATED STORIES

"He is good in 50 over cricket. In T20 cricket, there are better players as of now who can get going from the word go. Shreyas will have to work hard on his skills for T20," Prasad replied.

Meanwhile, India won the first T20I by a comfortable margin of 68 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Captain Rohit Sharma, one of a handful of first-choice players rested from the ODI matches, laid the foundation for his team's total with a top-score of 64 off 44 balls with seven fours and two sixes highlighting the opener's composed effort.

Dinesh Karthik then gave the innings important late impetus with an unbeaten 41 off just 19 balls, his unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 52 with Ravi Ashwin in the last four overs seeming to drain the West Indies' enthusiasm in the sweltering midday heat.

India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi had too much guile and picked up two wickets each against a West Indies batting line-up which struggled to build any sort of momentum.

Brooks's 20 was the best effort of a mediocre batting performance, leaving West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran to contemplate on yet another implosion by his team, two days after being thrashed by 119 runs in the last match of the ODI series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
venkatesh prasad shreyas iyer india vs west indies
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP