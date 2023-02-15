'There are many but I found him very hard to bowl to': Not Kohli or Rohit, Boult names India star as 'toughest' opponent

New Zealand's fast bowler Trent Boult is widely regarded as one of the best pacers in modern-day cricket. Last year, Boult emerged as a pathbreaker when he opted out of New Zealand's central contract list, becoming an independent player for the side. Since then, Boult has appeared in multiple T20 leagues – the latest being the DP World International League T20 in the United Arab Emirates, where he represented the MI Emirates, a sister franchise of Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians.

The MI Emirates side reached the playoffs of the tournament before facing a defeat to Gujarat Giants in the second playoff match in Dubai. Regardless, the Emirates enjoyed an impressive tournament and Boult remained one of the key members of the side throughout their campaign. This was the first edition of the ILT20 – UAE's own T20 league, and Boult insisted that it was a challenge coming into the tournament not knowing what his role would be.

“That's the challenge you want. You come to the tournament not knowing what to expect. The standards of cricket is exceptional. There's been some great performances. The quality is there among all six sides. Teams are stacked with lots of talent,” Boult told Hindustan Times in a chat.

Boult's side had the like of Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran, who are widely regarded as one of the most explosive hitters in the format. However, when we asked the New Zealand quick on who was the toughest batter he faced, Boult named two players including an Indian; surprisingly, it wasn't Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, but KL Rahul.

“That's a tricky question. There are so many batters. I've always found (Chris) Gayle very hard to bowl to, I've found KL Rahul very hard to bowl to. Polly (Pollard) would be up there as well,” Boult said.

“T20 cricket is one of those games where guys are out there trying to express themselves, take the game on, no fear. Pretty exciting product, really.”

Boult was not part of the New Zealand squad that toured India last month for three-match ODI and T20I series. The New Zealand quick is expected to be in action for the Rajasthan Royals in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League.