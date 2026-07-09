‘There aren’t too many surprises left’: Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Sourav Ganguly’s ICC Hall of Fame induction

Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his happiness at former India team-mate Sourav Ganguly getting inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Tendulkar and Ganguly played many matches for India together and took the team to greater heights. In light of their legendary camaraderie, from their playing days to date, Tendulkar’s post on X doesn’t come as a surprise.

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly together made India a force to reckon with. (AFP)

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“There aren't too many surprises left after knowing each other since we were 14. This wasn't one either,” wrote Tendulkar.

“Congratulations @sgGanguly99 . So Happy to see you in the ICC Hall of Fame.”

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{{^usCountry}} It was under Ganguly that India started rising as a true international cricketing power. Under him, India reached the 2003 World Cup final, shared the Champions Trophy with Sri Lanka in 2002, and drew 1-1 in Tests in Australia in 2003-2004. India also won in Pakistan under him. In the famous 2002 tri-series final at Lord's, India chased down 326 against hosts England to make history. A topless Ganguly waving his tee in full passion is an indelible memory for Indian fans. The former left-handed international batsman is often credited with bringing aggression into Indian cricket. Ganguly’s contribution is undeniable, and Tendulkar’s post is just a reaffirmation of that. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was under Ganguly that India started rising as a true international cricketing power. Under him, India reached the 2003 World Cup final, shared the Champions Trophy with Sri Lanka in 2002, and drew 1-1 in Tests in Australia in 2003-2004. India also won in Pakistan under him. In the famous 2002 tri-series final at Lord's, India chased down 326 against hosts England to make history. A topless Ganguly waving his tee in full passion is an indelible memory for Indian fans. The former left-handed international batsman is often credited with bringing aggression into Indian cricket. Ganguly’s contribution is undeniable, and Tendulkar’s post is just a reaffirmation of that. {{/usCountry}}

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On Wednesday, Ganguly, on his 54th birthday, thanked ICC chairman and former BCCI secretary Jay Shah. “Thank you, ICC and Chairman Jay Shah, for inducting me into the hall of fame … it’s a huge honour ..One of the 10 Indians to be inducted in the hall of fame ever… Amazing to be a part of some great names," he wrote on X.

Who are the other nine?

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To date, only 10 Indian male cricketers have been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Sunil Gavaskar, Bishan Singh Bedi and Kapil Dev were the first Indian cricketers to be honoured in 2009. Anil Kumble was next in 2015. Three years later, it was Rahul Dravid’s turn to get the honour. The very next year (2019), it was bestowed on Tendulkar himself. Vinoo Mankad was the next to get it in 2021. Virender Sehwag (2023) and MS Dhoni (2025) were the last two male lndian players to be inducted before Ganguly’s inclusion on Wednesday.

There are also two Indian female cricketers who have been given the ICC Hall of Fame recognition: former India captain Diana Edulji in 2023 and Neetu David in 2024.