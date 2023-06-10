'There have been many comebacks but none like this': Ganguly's tremendous '18 months' remark on Rahane's WTC final knock

Team India put a competitive score of 296, thanks largely to the contributions from Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) in the first innings of the World Test Championship final on Day 3. Rahane, the comeback man for the Indian team, produced exemplary composure and calm to bail the side out of trouble after it had lost six wickets within 152; the 35-year-old batter held one end and forged a brilliant 109-run stand alongside Shardul.

Sourav Ganguly; Ajinkya Rahane(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahane had been away from the team since February last year, and has since made a strong case for his comeback with consistent outings in domestic cricket as well as the 2023 Indian Premier League, where he won the title with the Chennai Super Kings. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was mightily impressed with Rahane's outings, insisting that it isn't easy for a batter to make a comeback after spending significant time away from the Indian team.

“How good it is, after 18 months. He (Rahane) was away for 18 months from Test cricket, Many of them had written him off and probably he himself. It is not easy in Indian cricket as a batter to come back and make a statement. I think it is tremendous. There have been many comebacks in the past but not after such a long period," Ganguly said during the post-lunch show on Star Sports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He was magnificent. He fought hard despite wickets falling at the other end. He will be extremely proud of what he has done till lunch," Ganguly told the broadcaster."

Ganguly further said that Rahane set an example for other batters in the Indian team; the side had faced a batting-order collapse in the first innings, with none of their top-4 succeeding in breaching the 20-run mark.

“He showed a lot to the dressing room that if you apply and if you have a little bit of luck which India have, you will be able to bat on this pitch, a lot of credit to Rahane, he was magnificent and Shardul Thakur as well. He has batted well for India. It’s a good fight for India," said Ganguly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON