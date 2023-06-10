Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'There have been many comebacks but none like this': Ganguly's tremendous '18 months' remark on Rahane's WTC final knock

'There have been many comebacks but none like this': Ganguly's tremendous '18 months' remark on Rahane's WTC final knock

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 10, 2023 09:15 AM IST

The former India captain lavished massive praise on Rahane following his 89-run knock in the final of the World Test Championship.

Team India put a competitive score of 296, thanks largely to the contributions from Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) in the first innings of the World Test Championship final on Day 3. Rahane, the comeback man for the Indian team, produced exemplary composure and calm to bail the side out of trouble after it had lost six wickets within 152; the 35-year-old batter held one end and forged a brilliant 109-run stand alongside Shardul.

Sourav Ganguly; Ajinkya Rahane(File)

Rahane had been away from the team since February last year, and has since made a strong case for his comeback with consistent outings in domestic cricket as well as the 2023 Indian Premier League, where he won the title with the Chennai Super Kings. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was mightily impressed with Rahane's outings, insisting that it isn't easy for a batter to make a comeback after spending significant time away from the Indian team.

Also read: Watch: Marnus Labuschagne caught sleeping with pads on, woken up rudely by Siraj during India vs Australia WTC final

“How good it is, after 18 months. He (Rahane) was away for 18 months from Test cricket, Many of them had written him off and probably he himself. It is not easy in Indian cricket as a batter to come back and make a statement. I think it is tremendous. There have been many comebacks in the past but not after such a long period," Ganguly said during the post-lunch show on Star Sports.

"He was magnificent. He fought hard despite wickets falling at the other end. He will be extremely proud of what he has done till lunch," Ganguly told the broadcaster."

Ganguly further said that Rahane set an example for other batters in the Indian team; the side had faced a batting-order collapse in the first innings, with none of their top-4 succeeding in breaching the 20-run mark.

“He showed a lot to the dressing room that if you apply and if you have a little bit of luck which India have, you will be able to bat on this pitch, a lot of credit to Rahane, he was magnificent and Shardul Thakur as well. He has batted well for India. It’s a good fight for India," said Ganguly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
sourav ganguly ajinkya rahane indian cricket team wtc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP