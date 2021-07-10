'There is no need for any openers. there are enough': Ex-India cricketer shares views on the impact of Shubman Gill's in

The start of the five-match Test series between India and England is still a couple of weeks away but the showdown continues to remain a topic of hot discussion. Be it team building or talking about their strengths and weaknesses, pundits, experts, and cricketers have been making multiple attempts to predict various aspects of the series. Most recently, it has been all about Shubman Gill's injury, as reported by various media organizations, and Saba Karim reacting to it.

Gill has been ruled out of the series due to shin splints and reportedly when the team management asked the selectors for replacements for the opener, their request was turned down, hence sparking a controversy. Karim, while speaking on the Khelneeti podcast, said that while the management would be unhappy, it definitely comes as good news for players in the squad.

ALSO READ| 'I hope he has learnt his lesson': Former India coach Gaekwad feels it's important for Prithvi Shaw to remain 'grounded'

"Whom does the team management convey their needs to - is it the office bearers, selectors, BCCI office bearers or people handling the operations?"

Karim also highlighted that there is no need for replacement.

"There is no need for any openers. There are enough openers.

In the past, the BCCI has often come under heavy scrutiny for not being clear about certain matters. The issue came to light when the board put out on indefinite statement on Rohit Sharma's injury during IPL 2020, which forced him to miss the limited-overs series and the first Test.

"When there is only one point of contact, there won't be any leaks. If there is still a leak, then either of the two will be the source of the leak."

Gill, who looked impressive during the WTC final but failed to make a big score, will be missed by the Indian team. Apparently, the management had asked for the addition of Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal to the squad.

The first Test begins at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on August 3.