'There is no weakness seen in his bowling': Ajit Agarkar reserves high praise for India star amid 1st Test vs Bangladesh

After batting heroics of Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin propelled India to a challenging total in the first Test against Bangladesh, pacer Mohammed Siraj and spinner Kuldeep Yadav wreaked havoc with the ball on Day 2 of the series opener between the two teams. Pacer Siraj and spin wizard shared seven wickets as Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh were reduced to 133-8 on Day 2 in Chattogram.

Pleased with India's bowling performance in the 1st Test against hosts Bangladesh, former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar showered praise on speedster Siraj. Sharing his views after KL Rahul-led Team India finished ahead of Bangladesh on Day 2 of the 1st Test, former Indian pacer Agarkar made a noteworthy remark about Siraj's flawless bowling performance in the 1st innings.

ALSO READ: Siraj reveals what he told Litton Das that led to Bangladesh batter charging at him in 1st Test: 'Ye T20 nahi hai...'

“There is no weakness seen in his bowling. If you have to bowl fast through the air and pitch it up, he can do that. If you have to hit the length, he can do that. When the ball releases properly from his hand, there is outswing to the right-handers. So he has the ability and can do different styles of bowling. It has been a highlight of his career that whenever you see his bowling, he puts in his full effort in every over and every delivery. I am not saying that no one else does that but it has been a highlight,” Agarkar told Sony Sports.

Pacer Siraj bowled 9 overs and bagged 3 wickets on Day 2 of the 1st Test in Chattogram. The Indian pacer removed Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto on the very first ball of the innings. The in-form pacer also got the better of star batters Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das. Shakib-led Bangladesh trail by 271 runs.

"The lines were extremely tight and because he has the speed, when there is uneven bounce, the batters don't get time to adjust. Litton Das was looking good and if you have to dismiss a good batter who has spent some time, you need to have the ability which he has," Agarkar added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON