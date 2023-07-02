'There isn't further low to sink': Sehwag's brutal take as West Indies hit rock-bottom, Gambhir's verdict contrasting

The fire in Babylon has extinguished. West Indies cricket sank to a new low on Saturday when for the first time in history, the team failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup. The once-formidable Windies, who were a nightmare for any side back up until the mid-1990s but now a pale shadow of their former self, and after missing the T20 World Cup last year, will no longer participate in the 50-over World Cup later this year in India. It was always going to be a tough ask once they were handed two tough losses at the hands of Zimbabwe and the Netherlands. This meant that they had to win all their Super Six ties of the World Cup qualifiers tot stay in the hunt; however, following a pretty one-sided defeat to Scotland – their first ever loss to the Scottish team in ODIs – West Indies have now been put out of their misery.

Is this a new all-time low for West Indies cricket?(AP)

The cricket world was in shock all around, including those present at the Harare Sports club and on social media. Former India openers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir were pretty vocal, one expressing disappointment, the other showing confidence towards a crestfallen Windies unit. While Sehwag called the whole Windies plummet a shame, Gambhir was slightly less harsh, backing them to turn things around when the series against India begins on July 12.

"What a shame. West Indies fail to qualify for the World cup. Just shows talent alone isn’t enough, need focus and good man management, free from politics. The only solace is there isn’t further low to sink from here," tweeted Sehwag, while Gambhir wrote, “I love West Indies. I love West Indian cricket. I still believe they can be the No.1 team in world cricket.”

Scotland gunned down West Indies' paltry total of 181 all out with ease to stay in the hunt. At the moment, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe appear the favourites to qualify but with two points under their belt last evening, the Sottish are in it as well. They were on top from the moment they had West Indies on the mat with four wickets inside the first 10 overs. The first six wickets had fallen with just 80 on the board and even though Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd rallied with a fighting 77-run partnership, once the stand was broken, it was pretty much curtains.

Scotland's reply was far from ideal, having lost Christopher McBride off the first ball of the innings, but the innings remained in control from there onward. Half-centuries from Matthew Cross and Brandon McMullen ensured the chase was always in control before 182 was achieved with six and a half overs to go.

