IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'There might be someone better to play': Ponting's huge statement on Starc
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting(Twitter)
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting(Twitter)
cricket

'There might be someone better to play': Ponting's huge statement on Starc

  • Former captain Ricky Ponting has pointed out at the lacklustre performance of Starc in the last two Test matches against India and has said that the left-arm paceman needs to swing the ball in every condition to retain his place in the team that will travel to take on South Africa soon.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:52 PM IST

Professional sport is a demanding arena and no one is allowed to sit on their laurels for long. It is the same in cricket as players are looked upon as greats of the game in one moment and as laggards in the other.

A lot of fingers are getting raised about the performance of senior players after Australia's Test series debacle at home against an inexperienced Indian side.

Mitchell Starc was the key weapon in Australia's bowling arsenal in the opening Test at Adelaide as he was able to swing the pink ball. He picked up a total of 8 wickets in the first two Test matches, but managed top pick only 4 in the next two as the action moved to the batting friendly environs of Sydney and Brisbane.

His compatriot Pat Cummins though finished the series with 31 wickets and is considered a far better all conditions bowler.

ALSO READ - ‘I am always there for my players’: Here’s why Rahane denied umpires’ offer to leave SCG after racial abuse

Former captain Ricky Ponting has pointed out at the lacklustre performance of Starc in the last two Test matches against India and has said that the left-arm paceman needs to swing the ball in every condition to retain his place in the team that will travel to take on South Africa soon.

"It all depends on what he does between now and then in the nets, it's as simple as that. We've been talking about how he just didn't swing the ball. He swung the ball beautifully in the first two Tests but didn't swing it after that," cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

"That must be a technique thing, whether he was a bit tired or fatigued. But if he can do something to prove to ... the coaches around the squad that he's swinging that new ball, in South Africa the ball does move and we know how dangerous he is when the ball does swing," he further said.

"But we also know that there might be someone better to play if he's not swinging the ball. It's up to him; if he can get some remedial work done to sort his technique out and he starts swinging the ball in the nets, I'd play him for sure," Ponting explained.

Medium pacer Jhye Richardson has impressed everyone with his wicket taking ability in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), after making a return from injury.

Ponting suggested that Richardson could be looked at if Starc is unable to regain his form.

"He's just a quality new-ball bowler. And if there are question marks around Starc and you need someone to swing that new ball, he fits that mould really well. We saw that on his (Test) debut -- he can swing the ball," said Ponting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia india vs australia 2020 mitchell starc ricky ponting
app
Close
e-paper
India's Thangarasu Natarajan in action. File(REUTERS)
India's Thangarasu Natarajan in action. File(REUTERS)
cricket

'I teared up': Natarajan recalls when skipper Kohli handed T20 trophy to him

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:47 PM IST
India vs Australia: After India won the T20 series 2-1, skipper Virat Kohli handed Natarajan the winning trophy during the celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant falls as he hits the ball for four runs. File(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant falls as he hits the ball for four runs. File(AP)
cricket

'He really enjoys a battle': Andy Flower lauds 'outstanding' Rishabh Pant

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:28 PM IST
India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant brought the goods when the team needed him to, and showcased why he is considered to be a match-winner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu batting in a Test match against India(Getty Images)
File photo of former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu batting in a Test match against India(Getty Images)
cricket

Tatenda Taibu reveals how Dravid's advice helped him tackle Anil Kumble

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Taibu took to Twitter on Sunday and stated that he received the valuable piece of advice after an India vs Zimbabwe Test match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant falls as he hits the ball for four runs during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant falls as he hits the ball for four runs during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
cricket

My career hit a low after the WC: Rishabh Pant

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:51 AM IST
  • Pant was selected for the 2019 Cricket World Cup due to his ability to win games single-handedly. But Pant did not enjoy a fruitful outing as he failed to perform at the level expected of him and soon his displays with the bat also started to diminish in coming matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
interview
India's substitute wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha reaches for the ball during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia.(AP)
India's substitute wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha reaches for the ball during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia.(AP)
cricket

Exclusive Interview: Saha opens up on battle with Pant for keeper's slot

By Aritra Mukherjee
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:56 AM IST
  • When the India wicket-keeper finally manage to spare some time for a chat – albeit with the permission from his daughter and wife, it didn’t take him much time to don the imaginary keeping gloves and gather the bouncer-like questions with utmost ease during.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting(Twitter)
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting(Twitter)
cricket

'There might be someone better to play': Ponting's huge statement on Starc

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:52 PM IST
  • Former captain Ricky Ponting has pointed out at the lacklustre performance of Starc in the last two Test matches against India and has said that the left-arm paceman needs to swing the ball in every condition to retain his place in the team that will travel to take on South Africa soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket generic image.(Getty)
Cricket generic image.(Getty)
cricket

Ban bouncers for U-18 players, urges concussion specialist

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Turner emphasised that helmets can only protect against fractures and not concussions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England players celebrate after dismissing Sri Lanka in the second inings of the 2nd Test match at Galle.(Twitter/ICC)
England players celebrate after dismissing Sri Lanka in the second inings of the 2nd Test match at Galle.(Twitter/ICC)
cricket

Sri Lanka out for 126; England chasing 164 for series sweep

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:39 PM IST
  • England resumed at 339-9 and added only five runs before being dismissed and handing Sri Lanka a 37-run first-innings lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane in a conversation with the umpire as the game was halted after allegedly some remarks were made by the spectators on the fourth day of the Sydney Test(Twitter)
Ajinkya Rahane in a conversation with the umpire as the game was halted after allegedly some remarks were made by the spectators on the fourth day of the Sydney Test(Twitter)
cricket

Here’s why Rahane denied umpires’ offer to leave SCG after racial abuse

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Rahane has finally opened up on the incident that halted the play on the fourth day for 10 minutes. He condemned that act and revealed why he denied the umpires’ offer to leave the field.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (R) plays a shot during the third and final one day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on January 25, 2021. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP)(AFP)
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (R) plays a shot during the third and final one day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on January 25, 2021. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP)(AFP)
cricket

All-rounder par excellence: Shakib Al Hasan reaches unique milestone

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:55 PM IST
  • Bangladesh vs West Indies: The former captain became the first player in international cricket to reach this milestone in a single country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara(AP)
File photo of Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara(AP)
cricket

‘The rock of RAJKOT’: Cricket fraternity wishes Cheteshwar Pujara on 33rd B'day

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Cricket fans and people from the cricket fraternity took to Twitter to wish India's masterful batsman on his birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England Test team(HT Archive)
File photo of England Test team(HT Archive)
cricket

England squad will get three days to train before first Test in Chennai

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns, who were not part of the Sri Lanka series, arrived in India on Sunday night and will get five days to train following their hotel quarantine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England Test captain Joe Root(PTI)
File photo of England Test captain Joe Root(PTI)
cricket

‘Everyone has been amazed’: Sangakarra lauds Root’s century against Sri Lanka

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Sangakkara showered praises on Root and said the way the English skipper has handled himself on day three of the second Test was ‘a great learning experience for everyone’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shubman Gill plays a pulls shot during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
India's Shubman Gill plays a pulls shot during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

Coach promoted me to U-14 group even when I was 8 years old: Shubman Gill

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Gill, 21, announced his arrival on the big stage with a classic knock of 91, which set the tone for India's incredible victory on the final day of the series-deciding fourth Test against Australia recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP