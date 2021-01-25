Professional sport is a demanding arena and no one is allowed to sit on their laurels for long. It is the same in cricket as players are looked upon as greats of the game in one moment and as laggards in the other.

A lot of fingers are getting raised about the performance of senior players after Australia's Test series debacle at home against an inexperienced Indian side.

Mitchell Starc was the key weapon in Australia's bowling arsenal in the opening Test at Adelaide as he was able to swing the pink ball. He picked up a total of 8 wickets in the first two Test matches, but managed top pick only 4 in the next two as the action moved to the batting friendly environs of Sydney and Brisbane.

His compatriot Pat Cummins though finished the series with 31 wickets and is considered a far better all conditions bowler.

Former captain Ricky Ponting has pointed out at the lacklustre performance of Starc in the last two Test matches against India and has said that the left-arm paceman needs to swing the ball in every condition to retain his place in the team that will travel to take on South Africa soon.

"It all depends on what he does between now and then in the nets, it's as simple as that. We've been talking about how he just didn't swing the ball. He swung the ball beautifully in the first two Tests but didn't swing it after that," cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

"That must be a technique thing, whether he was a bit tired or fatigued. But if he can do something to prove to ... the coaches around the squad that he's swinging that new ball, in South Africa the ball does move and we know how dangerous he is when the ball does swing," he further said.

"But we also know that there might be someone better to play if he's not swinging the ball. It's up to him; if he can get some remedial work done to sort his technique out and he starts swinging the ball in the nets, I'd play him for sure," Ponting explained.

Medium pacer Jhye Richardson has impressed everyone with his wicket taking ability in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), after making a return from injury.

Ponting suggested that Richardson could be looked at if Starc is unable to regain his form.

"He's just a quality new-ball bowler. And if there are question marks around Starc and you need someone to swing that new ball, he fits that mould really well. We saw that on his (Test) debut -- he can swing the ball," said Ponting.