'There was an incident with Warner in RCB game...he's paid the price': Doull's blistering take after DC drop Shaw

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting was all praise for Prithvi Shaw heading into IPL 2023, backing the youngster to go all guns blazing after a phenomenal run in the domestic season across formats which included that record triple century in Ranji Trophy. But the opener has had a nightmarish start to the season, before being dropped from the line-up completely for the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull however wasn't surprised at all as he lambasted Shaw for his poor season and lack of fitness. (SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023) David Warner with Prithvi Shaw; Simon Doull

In six innings so far, Shaw has managed only 47 runs in 40 deliveries, his highest being a knock of 15 runs. Despite the backing he received from the Delhi Capitals unit, Shaw's struggle continued in the tournament where he was eventually used as an Impact Player option in the last three games.

However on Monday, DC management to took their final call on the under-fire Shaw, dropping him from the line-up for the match against SRH in Hyderabad. "We know he is a very good player and he will be working to get back into the team. He is hungry and determined to get back and I have full confidence that he can do it," explained DC skipper David Warner after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

Doull, in conversation with Cricbuzz, wasn't amazed at the call at all as he felt that Shaw paid the price of his lack of fitness and scoring. The veteran cricketer exemplified his point with reference to DC's match against RCB last week where Shaw had denied a single to Warner. Doull opined that despite Shaw being on the bench throughout the time when the team was fielding. he was lazy in his running between the wickets.

"You can't continue down the same road. If things aren't working you have to change it up and he has to understand where he is at in his game. And right now, it's just not good enough. There was an incident with the run-out situation in Bangalore with Warner. He sat on the backside of the bench the whole time when Delhi were fielding and did nothing and later when he came out he was lazy with the running. These little things in the game matter and it comes back to haunt you at times. He has had a poor season and I don't think he is fit at all and has neither adjusted his game as such. He has paid the price," he said.

DC replaced Shaw with Sarfaraz Khan for the match against SRH.

