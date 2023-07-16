'There was no phone call, no communication. I gave you 8 years...': Chahal drops bombshell over being snubbed by RCB

Ahead of the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League, all participating teams (barring newcomers Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants) saw major changes in their squads, thanks to the mega auction. Naturally, the franchises had to make the difficult decisions of letting go some of their key players in hope that they may buy them back; however, one of the biggest surprises came when Royal Challengers Bangalore announced their retention list. While Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell were naturally expected to be retained, RCB set the social media alight when they released their star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Yuzvendra Chahal (R) and Virat Kohli (middle) celebrate during the Indian Premier League 2020(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The leg-spinner had been one of the integral parts of the side since the 2014 edition, and had represented the RCB in 114 matches. Moreover, he made his mark with impressive performances at one of the toughest stadiums for bowlers in the IPL – the M Chinnaswamy – where smaller boundaries usually make it tougher for the bowling side to restrict the batters.

Almost 1.5 years since, Chahal opened up on being snubbed by the RCB, and made big revelations over his “non-communication” with the franchise. During an appearance on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadiya's podcast, Chahal revealed that RCB had also promised they will buy him back in the auction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I played there for 8 years. RCB basically gave me the India cap, because they gave me chance to perform. From the very first match, Virat bhaiya showed me trust. So, it felt bad, because it almost feels family when you spend 8 years at a team. A lot of rumours came in, like I asked for huge amount of money. I clarified at the time that there wasn't anything like that. I know what I deserve,” Chahal said.

“What I felt really bad about was there was no phone call, no communication. At least have a talk. I had played 114 matches for them. In auction, they promised me that they will go all-out for me. I said, fine. When I wasn't picked there, I was very angry. I gave them 8 years. Chinnaswamy was my favourite ground. I didn't talk to RCB coaches. The first match I played against them, I didn't talk to anyone,” said the leg-spinner further.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Chahal further delved into the time when he made his transition from RCB to Rajasthan Royals, stating how the move eventually helped him grow as a cricketer.

“I realise the auction is a very unpredictable place. So, I made peace with the fact that whatever happens, happens for good. At RR, I started bowling at death. Often, my quota would be completed before 16 overs in RCB. So, I think I grew as a cricketer in RR as well. So, whatever happened, happened for good,” said Chahal.

“I've an attachment for RCB and their fans, but coming to Rajasthan Royals helped me cricket-wise.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON