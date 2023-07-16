Watch: WI tailender's batting leaves Virat Kohli flabbergasted; India star jokingly asks, ‘what kind of shot is this’

After a disappointing end to the previous World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, India started the fresh edition on a commanding note. The star studded Indian unit mauled West Indies in the first Test by an innings and 141 runs in Dominica and going by the performance the visitors will be considered heading into the second and final Test, which will be played in Barbados. Virat Kohli embraced by Subman Gill as the Indian team watch the review(AP)

The stump mic caught plenty of hilarious banters, mostly from the Indian camp in the opening contest, with videos going viral on social media. In one such videos, Virat Kohli was seen ridiculing a Windies tailender Jomel Warrican.

The incident took place when Windies were batting on 129/9 in the second innings, as Warrican tried sweeping a flight ball by Ravindra Jadeja, however, ended up mistiming it. The ball then flew in the air with Ishan Kishan chasing after it but not being able to complete his ground. It was during this Kohli jokingly said "Ye koun se batting kar raha hai (what kind of shot is this).”

Warrican was later dismissed for run a ball 18 by Ravichandran Ashwin, who completed five-wicket hauls in both the innings. Ashwin scalped five wickets in the first innings, and seven in the second.

Kohli, on the other hand, also had a great outing in Dominica as he chipped in with 76 in India's gigantic total of 421/5 declared.

But it was Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hogged the most limelight, producing a match-winning performance in his maiden appearance for India in any format. Yashasvi scored 171, which featured 16 fours and one six. He batted for a day and a half and stitched big partnerships with Rohit and Virat.

“It was tremendous batting with the senior players. I look forward to learning more from them,” said Yashasvi.

He thanked the selectors and coach Rahul Dravid for showing faith in him, before adding playing Test cricket was a dream for the 21-year-old.

"Would like to thank all the selectors and Rohit (Sharma) bhai for having faith in me. It's really nice, I have been working for this. I've been focusing on preparing well and having discipline.

“Playing Test cricket for India is very special and emotional for me. This is just the start, I need to keep my focus and keep working on my cricket. Lot of people helped me through my journey and I want to thank each and everyone of them," he said.

