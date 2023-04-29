'There were people inside selection meetings who weren't supposed to be there': Shastri drops Team India bombshell

Under Ravi Shastri's tenure as Team India's head coach, the side progressed heaps and bounds to become one of the best travelling teams in the game. While an ICC title always eluded the Indian team under Shastri, the side registered memorable series wins over Australia Down Under, and also dished out strong performances in England and South Africa, while registering limited-overs series wins in New Zealand.

Ravi Shastri (Getty)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shastri left his role in 2021 following the T20 World Cup, which followed a chaotic few months for Indian cricket; while Virat Kohli was removed as captain in ODIs, the star batter left the leadership role in Tests a month later. Kohli also had a fallout with then-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, and there were reports that the board chief was also present in selection meetings throughout his tenure.

It has been over a year since then, and Shastri has finally opened up on the selection meetings that used to take place during his tenure. The former head coach revealed that he has never been a part of one, but stated that the meetings were attended by many who were “not supposed” to take part.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have zero first-hand experience. In the seven years I was part of the team, I never went near a selection meeting. I wasn't invited either. I think, in the long run, yes. As a coach, you spend a lot of time with the boys, it's important; not in the voting capacity, but at least to hear what's the selectors are thinking, what's their train of thought. And then, to decide what the right thing for the side,” Shastri told ESPNCricinfo when asked about insights on discussions that take place during a selection meeting.

“I have zero idea how it starts, and how it finishes, and who are there in the meeting. From what I gather, there were a lot of people over the last 3-4 years inside the selection meetings, who were not supposed to be there. It's against the constitution,” Shastri further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ganguly left his role as BCCI President in October last year with Roger Binny succeeding the former captain in the role. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, assumed full-time captaincy in all formats last year before Hardik Pandya began to lead the Indian team in T20Is since the start of 2023. Both Rohit and Kohli weren't part of any of India's two T20I series this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON