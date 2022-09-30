'There's a lot of water to go under the bridge': Warner's candid remark on possibility of leading Australia in ODIs

Australia are yet to appoint a captain in One-Day International (ODI) cricket since Aaron Finch stepped down from the role earlier this month. Justifiably, there have been speculations over Finch's successor with many believing that Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and David Warner are among the leading names to occupy the prestigious position. However, for Warner, the roadblock is the leadership ban imposed on him after the infamous sandpaper-gate scandal in 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Warner opened up on the possibility of the ban being overturned and getting to lead the Australian team earlier this week. He told media that he is yet to hold conversations with Cricket Australia over the issue but insisted that a chance to captain the national team would be a privilege for him.

“I haven’t had any conversations at all (yet). But look, I think at the end of the day any opportunity to captain would be a privilege,” Warner told Fox Sports.com.au.

“But, from my end, there’s a lot of water to go under the bridge, to have those conversations with Cricket Australia and my main focus is just actually playing cricket,” he added.

Warner remained candid as he didn't shy from mentioning the events of the infamous 2018 incident, when he was handed a 12-month ban for ball-tampering in a Test against South Africa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I think at the end of the day it’s about what questions do they want to ask me,” Warner said. “That’s where the conversation starts and then we can lead from there.

“At the end of the day it’s almost a completely new ball game from when 2018 happened. I would be interested to see and hear what their thoughts are and what not. And then we can probably go from there.”

Warner is one of the most explosive batters in modern-day cricket, having represented Australia in 96 Tests, 138 ODIs, and 91 T20Is.

The 35-year old has experience of captaincy in the Indian Premier League for franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He showed his mettle in the role by leading SRH to their only IPL title in 2016.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON