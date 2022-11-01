Home / Cricket / ‘There’s no doubt…': Mithali Raj's brave prediction about T20 World Cup finalists

‘There’s no doubt…': Mithali Raj's brave prediction about T20 World Cup finalists

cricket
Published on Nov 01, 2022 02:08 PM IST

Former India woman cricketer Mithali Raj has done her predictions for the semi-finalists and finalists for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Former India woman cricketer Mithali Raj(file photo)
Former India woman cricketer Mithali Raj(file photo)
ByHT Sports Desk

The T20 World Cup in Australia is at the halfway stage already. At the moment, India and South Africa have the highest prospects of qualifying for the semi-final from Super 12 Group 2. While things are quite unclear in Group 1 comprising the likes of hosts Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and England. Currently, New Zealand leads the points table with Australia at the second spot.

With five points currently, New Zealand are slated to play against England and Ireland in their remaining two matches. Even if they win one of these matches, New Zealand will surely qualify. Meanwhile, Australia are also have five points but they have only one match (against Afghanistan) remaining in the Super 12 round. A win for Australia will help them reach seven points and get closer to the semi-final spot. However, England can spoil their party on the basis of net run rate(NRR).

ALSO READ: ‘Team India will…’: Sourav Ganguly makes bold T20 World Cup 2022 prediction for Rohit Sharma and Co.

At the moment, England have three points with two matches remaining for them. One is against New Zealand and the other against Sri Lanka. The Jos Buttler-led side will surely have to win both matches to have a shot at the semi-final spot. Two wins will help them reach seven points.

Clearly, if both England and Australia win all their remaining matches, it will be a toss-up between the two teams on the basis of NRR, for the semi-final spot.

Several cricket experts are doing the calculations and speculating over the four prospective semi-finalists. Joining the bandwagon, former India woman cricketer Mithali Raj has done her predictions too. She has predicted the finalists as India and New Zealand.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports, official broadcaster of the tournament, Mithali said, “My predictions for semi-final spot, that is four spots will be India and South Africa from Group 2. From Group 1, it will be New Zealand and a toss-up between England and Australia. And the finalists, there is no doubt, India has to be there, and New Zealand.”

India need to win their next two Super 12 stage matches against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to sail into the semi-finals from Group 2. Any hiccup in any of these two matches or a rain intervention would mean India will have to depend on results of other matches in the group.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
mithali raj t20 world cup india cricket team + 1 more
mithali raj t20 world cup india cricket team

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out