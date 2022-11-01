‘There’s no doubt…': Mithali Raj's brave prediction about T20 World Cup finalists

The T20 World Cup in Australia is at the halfway stage already. At the moment, India and South Africa have the highest prospects of qualifying for the semi-final from Super 12 Group 2. While things are quite unclear in Group 1 comprising the likes of hosts Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and England. Currently, New Zealand leads the points table with Australia at the second spot.

With five points currently, New Zealand are slated to play against England and Ireland in their remaining two matches. Even if they win one of these matches, New Zealand will surely qualify. Meanwhile, Australia are also have five points but they have only one match (against Afghanistan) remaining in the Super 12 round. A win for Australia will help them reach seven points and get closer to the semi-final spot. However, England can spoil their party on the basis of net run rate(NRR).

At the moment, England have three points with two matches remaining for them. One is against New Zealand and the other against Sri Lanka. The Jos Buttler-led side will surely have to win both matches to have a shot at the semi-final spot. Two wins will help them reach seven points.

Clearly, if both England and Australia win all their remaining matches, it will be a toss-up between the two teams on the basis of NRR, for the semi-final spot.

Several cricket experts are doing the calculations and speculating over the four prospective semi-finalists. Joining the bandwagon, former India woman cricketer Mithali Raj has done her predictions too. She has predicted the finalists as India and New Zealand.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports, official broadcaster of the tournament, Mithali said, “My predictions for semi-final spot, that is four spots will be India and South Africa from Group 2. From Group 1, it will be New Zealand and a toss-up between England and Australia. And the finalists, there is no doubt, India has to be there, and New Zealand.”

India need to win their next two Super 12 stage matches against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to sail into the semi-finals from Group 2. Any hiccup in any of these two matches or a rain intervention would mean India will have to depend on results of other matches in the group.

