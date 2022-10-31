Australia push England to third spot in Group 1 with win over Ireland but still behind on NRR

Australia have taken second spot in the Group 1 table of the T20 World Cup 2022 after their 42-run win over Ireland on Monday. The win got them to five points, thus giving them a two-point lead over third-placed England. They are also level on points now with New Zealand, although they have played one match more than their trans-Tasman rivals and England as well.

Their stay in the second spot may hence be only a temporary one as their net run rate of -0.304 remains far lower than England's +0.239. Table toppers New Zealand, meanwhile have a net run rate of +3.850. Ireland, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are placed fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Australia have pushed England down to third spot

England and New Zealand will face each other on Tuesday after which both sides will have one game left each in the Super 12. While England will take on Sri Lanka after the New Zealand game on Saturday, the Kiwis end the Super 12 stage with a match against Ireland on Friday. Australia's Super 12 fixtures end with a match against Afghanistan on Friday in Adelaide.

Australia will have to beat Afghanistan by a strong margin while hoping that England lose one of their two remaining matches. Group 2 comprises of India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Netherlands. With the win over India, South Africa are currently on the top in group 2 with five points. India and Bangladesh are both having four points each but the men in blue are in the second place due to a better NRR.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are scheduled to face Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in their remaining two matches of the Super 12 round. Wins in both the matches will guarantee Team India, a spot in the semi-final of the tournament.

