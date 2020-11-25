e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'They are notable Test performers': Waqar Younis praises two Indian batsmen ahead of Australia series

‘They are notable Test performers’: Waqar Younis praises two Indian batsmen ahead of Australia series

Waqar Younis took the name of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane and said these ‘notable’ performers of India will provide a good contest against Australia in the four-match Test series.

cricket Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 11:29 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File of Team India after their Test series win in Australia
File of Team India after their Test series win in Australia(Reuters)
         

The India vs Australia series is one of the most anticipated duals of world cricket. It not only excites the cricket followers of both the countries but is followed all across the globe with keen interest. Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis expressed his eagerness to follow the four-match Test series between the two sides and also predicted an evenly-matched contest because of the return of Steve Smith and David Warner.

Waqar took the name of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane and said these ‘notable’ performers of India will provide a good contest.

“The Indian batting is also pretty impressive with some notable test performers like Pujara and Rahane so I expect good contests,” Waqar told a YouTube channel according to news agency PTI.

Also Read | ‘India’s best keeper-batsmen now’: Ganguly picks 2 keepers for Aus series

But the former captain has no doubt that the absence of Virat Kohli after the first Test in Adelaide and Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma who are in danger of missing at least the first two matches will make difference to Indian chances of winning the series.

Kohli will be on paternity leave after the Adelaide Test while Rohit and Ishant are yet to recover from their respective injuries and will join only after the second Test of the four-match rubber.

“Rohit is a top act while Ishant has a lot of experience and wickets behind him and they can’t make it for the Test matches, India will feel their absence,” he said.

Pujara was the highest scorer for India with 521 runs including three hundreds in four Tests the last time India toured there in 2018-19. It was Pujara and the fast bowlers who scripted India’s first-ever Test series victory on Australian soil.

Also Read | ‘Lot to talk about selection for ODIs, they’ve given a few headaches’

Waqar said Australia will come hard at India as they must be still hurting from the defeat in the 2018 Test series at home.

“Australia are playing at home and have developed a good pace attack and with David Warner and Steve Smith back they appear to be very strong but India also has some good pace bowlers who have come up rapidly and they bowled well on their last tour to Australia,” Waqar added.

India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is before the Test series starts on December 17.

