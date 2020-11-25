‘They are India’s two best wicketkeeper-batsmen now’: Sourav Ganguly makes his pick among Pant, Saha, Rahul, and Samson

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 10:18 IST

Ever since MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, the debate on who should be India’s next wicket-keeper batsman has gained momentum like never before. Rishabh Pant was the No.1 choice but the left-hander’s inconsistency with the bat made way for KL Rahul in white-ball cricket while Wriddhiman Saha has been holding his own in the longer formats thanks to his keeping skills. Sanju Samson’s recent exploits in the shorter format of the game has also made him one of the strongest contenders for a spot in India’s ODI and T20I sides.

Ahead of the much-anticipated Australia series, former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly named two best wicketkeeper-batsmen of India currently.

Ganguly also backed the young Rishabh Pant, who has been under fire for not playing his natural game and scoring at a strike-rate below 115 in IPL 2020.

“He (Pant) and Wriddhiman Saha are our two best wicketkeeper-batsmen in the country,” Ganguly told PTI.

When asked about Pant’s low returns in the IPL and his strike rate of below 120 becoming a cause of concern, Ganguly said ‘tremendous’ talent Pant’s bat swing will definitely come back.

“Don’t worry. His bat swing will come back. He is a young guy and all of us need to guide him. He’s got tremendous talent. Rishabh will be fine.

Asked if Pant, who has already been dropped from two white-ball squads, will get to play Test matches given that Saha is a better keeper and is in good batting form as well, Ganguly was non-committal.

“Only one can play, so whoever is in best form will play,” Ganguly said.

Pant is not a part of India’s limited-overs sides in Australia. KL Rahul and Sanju Samson have named as the wicket-keeper batsmen for the three ODIs and as many T20Is beginning from November 27.

Saha and Pant are part of the Indian side for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting on December 17.