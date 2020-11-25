‘Lot to talk about selection, they’ve given a few headaches’: Australia coach Justin Langer ahead of India ODIs

Nov 25, 2020

Australia head coach Justin Langer admitted they have a few selection headaches ahead of the three-match ODI series against India starting on November 27 at Sydney.

Steve Smith has returned to the ODI squad after he missed Australia’s last assignment against World champions England due to a concussion. Langer confirmed that Smith will straightaway find a place in the XI in place of the injured Mitchell Marsh in the first ODI against Virat Kohli’s men at SCG on Friday.

“We’ll probably lean that way (picking Smith for Marsh) but we did learn and we’ve talked about in our foundation for one-day cricket going forward, we really like that extra bowling option,” Langer said as quoted by Cricket.com.au.

The former Australia opener, however, added that they would like to have that extra cushion of a bowler which they had in the presence of Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, which gives them some selection headaches.

“In England, we had Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell able to get us at least 10 overs. So we like that combination, the extra allrounder. Obviously Steve will come straight back in.

“There’s a lot of talk about selection, they give you a few headaches, but I promise they’re really good headaches to have,” Langer added.

All-rounder Moises Henriques who can fill that gap of Marsh.

“Mo (Moises Henriques) is very, very experienced. He’s in great form, deserves his opportunity back in the team on performance,” Langer explained.



“Then you’ve got Cam Green, the youngster, 21 years old, huge potential.

“He’s bowled the last two Shield games for Western Australia. I’ve said publicly if we’re going to pick Cameron Green he has to be bowling in one-day cricket specifically, not so much in T20 cricket or Test cricket because we go for a different set-up in those two forms of the game.

“He bowled well in the nets yesterday. He’s a young fast bowler, he’s 200cm, so we’re obviously very sensitive to his physical health – he’s had two stress fractures in the past.

“But he’s up and running, he’s bowling well and he’s certainly given us another option at the selection table that is really positive and exciting,” Langer said.

The Australia head coach sang high praises for Marnus Labuschangne, who too is in the mix for a spot in the XI against India.

“Every time Marnus walks out in Australian clothing or anywhere, he does it for Queensland as well, every time he plays he impresses more when he walks out to the middle,” Langer said.

“It’s a great problem to have.

“Picking the final XI is what keeps you awake at night because it’s hard to pick 13 or 14 deserved players into 11 spots.

“Whatever team we put on the park we think is going to be a good team.”