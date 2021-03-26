'They totally blew us away': Virat Kohli lauds Ben Stokes-Jonny Bairstow partnership after loss in 2nd ODI

India captain Virat Kohli praised the partnership between Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow after England pulled off a 6-wicket win in the 2nd ODI in Pune. Stokes and Bairstow added 175 runs in 119 balls as they put England on the road to victory. While Stokes hammered 10 sixes and four fours to register 99 runs in 52 balls, Bairstow scored a ton, scoring 124 runs in 112 balls.

Even though Stokes and Bairstow were dismissed in quick succession, they had done enough damage, and Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone maintained their cool to finish things off for England.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli said that the stand between Stokes and Bairstow was one of the best partnerships while chasing he has seen.

"I think we set up quite a decent total. It was going to be challenging if we stayed in the game for long periods. We started off well with the new ball, with our lines and lengths but England found a way to hang on and got a century partnership," Kohli said.

"We did falter a bit at times but mostly, that was some of the best hitting that you'll ever see. We never had a chance during their partnership (Stokes-Bairstow), that's how good they were. It was some of the most amazing batting you'll see when chasing. They totally blew us away," Kohli added.

"Don't think dew was much of a factor. Maybe the wicket settled a bit better but that's no excuse. We just defended a score two days ago. Tonight was a case of lack of execution at certain stages but they didn't give us anything," Kohli further said.

"It's rare to play at such a high strike-rate and not give any chances," Kohli signed off.

With the series levelled at 1-1, India and England will play the final ODI on Sunday.

