'What if it happened on last ball of WC final?' questions Chopra after Pant denied 4 runs due to DRS' 'dead ball' clause

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra questioned the 'dead ball' clause in the ICC playing conditions that denied Rishabh Pant a boundary in the 2nd ODI against England in Pune. Pant came out to bat after India captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for 66 runs, and he immediately started the fireworks.





But in the 40th over, a delivery from Tom Curran appeared to hit Pant on the pads, and England made a huge LBW appeal. Pant immediately reviewed and the replays showed that the ball had hit the bat on its way to the pads.

The umpire had to reverse its decision. The ball had travelled to the boundary ropes as keeper Jos Buttler was unable to grab it. But four runs were not added to Pant's total due to a clause in ICC's DRS rules.





Clause 3.7 of Appendix D of the ICC playing conditions, which deals with DRS, says: “If following a player review request, an original decision of Out is changed to Not out, then the ball is still deemed to have become dead when the original decision was made.”

“The batting side, while benefiting from the reversal of the dismissal, shall not benefit from any runs that may subsequently have accrued from the delivery had the on-field umpire originally," it further adds.

Chopra questioned the rule on Twitter and asked what would be the procedure if an incident likes this happens in the World Cup final.

"So, Pant lost on 4 runs because of a glaring umpiring error. Repeating this for 101010364th time—what if this happened on the final ball of the World Cup final with the batting team needing 2 to win??? Socho Socho..." Chopra wrote on Twitter.

Pant smashed 77 runs in 40 balls before he was dismissed by pacer Tom Curran. His innings was crucial for India to post 336/6 in 50 overs.

