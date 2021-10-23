'They have six-hitters and batters from No. 1 to 10': Raina names 3 teams that will pose big 'threat' to India at T20 WC

Despite a dodgy record in the knockouts of ICC tournaments, India start as one of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup, but former batter Suresh Raina reckons there are three teams that pose a threat to the formidable Indian unit.

The first team Raina feels India would need to watch out for are defending champions West Indies. After all, it were the two-time champions who knocked India out of the last T20 World Cup – the World T20 in 2016 in the semi-final and went on to win the tournament with a thrilling win over England in the summit clash.

"West Indies, because of the team they have. They are going to play fearless cricket. India will have to take wickets, especially in the powerplay, when we face them. The Windies have batsmen from No. 1 to 10 and they have the six-hitters," Raina said on the 'Salaam Cricket' organised by Sports Tak in Dubai.

The other two teams that can cause India a worry, as Raina listed are Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. The Lankans, who have qualified for the Round of 12, defeated India in the T20I series in July and the fact that not too many teams are aware of the young and promising players the team possess, could be a factor India need to be watchful of. As for Afghanistan, Raina reckons their spinners could trouble the Indian team.

"Then there are other teams like Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, whom nobody is talking about. The Lankans beat India in the T20I series earlier this year and we haven't seen their new squad much," added Raina.

"So, teams like Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be a threat as well because their spinners will get assistance on the pitches in the UAE. India will have to take it match-by-match and will get to learn something from every game. We need to have a positive intent and think one game at a time."