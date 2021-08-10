'They have very few things to address': Aakash Chopra explains why India would be more confident side in Lord's Test

India’s chances of wining the first Test against England and go up 1-0 in the series were marred by rain on Sunday. The final day was washed out and the game ended in a draw. The visitors have moved to London where they will gear up for the 2nd face-off against Joe Root & Co, at Lord’s.

The second Test of the 5-match series begins on Thursday and former India opener Aakash Chopra believes that Virat Kohli’s Team India will be the more confident side, after they produced an all-round performance in Nottingham.

Chopra was asked by a fan to pick the more confident team for the upcoming 2nd Test. In reply, Chopra said, “Without any doubt, India. There is no doubt about that. They have very few things to address. Maybe, the form of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara.”

“Other than that, maybe runs from Rishabh Pant’s bat, maybe wickets from Jaddu in the second innings. But these are minor concerns. They are not concerns that might ask you to say what is going to happen as you are stuck,” he added

Chopra also highlighted that three English players – Root, Robinson and Anderson – were the only positives for the hosts. However, he also said that things may take sharp turn in international cricket, citing the example of 2007 Lord’s Test that India had won.

“If you see the positives in the opposition team, you will see Joe Root, Ollie Robinson and James Anderson - that's it. After that, they have a list of negatives. They have a lot to think about while India has less,” Chopra said.

“But you need to remember one thing. What you feel doesn't happen in international cricket. You remember 2007, the series we had won, you were about to lose the match at Lord’s if it had not rained but after that, you felt India would have less confidence but we won the next match and eventually the series,” he added.