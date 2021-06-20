Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'They might knock Australia off the mantle': Brad Hogg says India women's team might be 'team to beat in four years'
cricket

'They might knock Australia off the mantle': Brad Hogg says India women's team might be 'team to beat in four years'

India Women were asked to follow on, and the hosts England were just three wickets away from setting themselves up for an easy chase. But Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia stiched an incredible partnership, saving the match for their team.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 04:39 PM IST
India players wait for wicket review.(Action Images via Reuters)

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg made a bold prediction for India women's Test team saying that he sees them becoming a dominant force in about four years' time. Playing in a one-off Test match against England Women, India Women team came back from a precarious position to save the match.

India Women were asked to follow on, and the hosts England were just three wickets away from setting themselves up for an easy chase. But Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia stiched an incredible partnership, saving the match for their team. While Rana scored an unbeaten 80, Bhatia smashed an unbeaten 44 as the match ended in a draw.

India vs New Zealand - LIVE!

Hogg believes India's fight till the end showcases that they will be the team to beat in about four years' time.

"I think India Women were fantastic. The way that they saved the Test match, they had the fight right till the end. They don't have much experience in that regard as what England do. They are not too off the mark. I am really looking forward to them playing against Australia," Hogg said in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

"With the youth that is coming through right now, I would probably give them four years before they start to get dominant like the men's team. They might be the team to beat in four years' time and might knock Australia off the mantle in that regard," he added.

Hogg further said that there the women's teams should play five-day Test matches.

"I think they should play five-day Test matches. I also feel there should be more than one game in a series, there should be a three-match Test series. Women's cricket is improving and the only way in which you can improve more is by playing more Test cricket," Hogg signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brad hogg
TRENDING NEWS

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute

Father's Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar's video about a ‘special place’ goes viral

Ritika Sajdeh reacts to Rohit Sharma's 'binoculars' pic with funny Insta story
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP