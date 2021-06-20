'They might knock Australia off the mantle': Brad Hogg says India women's team might be 'team to beat in four years'

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg made a bold prediction for India women's Test team saying that he sees them becoming a dominant force in about four years' time. Playing in a one-off Test match against England Women, India Women team came back from a precarious position to save the match.

India Women were asked to follow on, and the hosts England were just three wickets away from setting themselves up for an easy chase. But Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia stiched an incredible partnership, saving the match for their team. While Rana scored an unbeaten 80, Bhatia smashed an unbeaten 44 as the match ended in a draw.

Hogg believes India's fight till the end showcases that they will be the team to beat in about four years' time.

"I think India Women were fantastic. The way that they saved the Test match, they had the fight right till the end. They don't have much experience in that regard as what England do. They are not too off the mark. I am really looking forward to them playing against Australia," Hogg said in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

"With the youth that is coming through right now, I would probably give them four years before they start to get dominant like the men's team. They might be the team to beat in four years' time and might knock Australia off the mantle in that regard," he added.

Hogg further said that there the women's teams should play five-day Test matches.

"I think they should play five-day Test matches. I also feel there should be more than one game in a series, there should be a three-match Test series. Women's cricket is improving and the only way in which you can improve more is by playing more Test cricket," Hogg signed off.

